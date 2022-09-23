Following Twine’s thread of connection

Lawrence Coburn, is co-founder & CEO of Twine, an employee connection programme launched in 2020 that operates out of San Francisco.

In this episode, Coburn talks through selling DoubleDutch, another business he launched – an early leader in the mobile event app space, to focus Twine on the networking element or “software that brings people together”.

Lawrence Coburn goes on to discuss developing the business, riding the Covid-19 wave and the cost of competing, building a web version and partnering with proven event tech platforms. How working with Zoom – a hard to get alliance launched just two months ago – put the accelerator down for product-led growth. The subsequent trajectory of usage/ the user experience, watching the dashboards, cultivating a viral loop and more besides.

A fascinating, fast-paced half an hour.