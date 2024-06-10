Flints partners with Steeldeck Rentals to enhance click and collect services in London

Flints, a leading supplier of specialist materials and hardware for theatre, broadcasting, and the events industry, is thrilled to announce the launch of a new click and collect service partnering with Steeldeck Rentals, experts in the design and installation of staging and seating.

By utilising Steeldeck Rentals’ London office in Verney Road, Bermondsey, Flints aims to streamline their operations, meeting the growing demand for a dedicated click and collect service in the city. This partnership marks a significant expansion of Flints’ services, specifically improving access and convenience for their customers who operate around London.

Ease of access is a key goal of the new click and collect service. By offering a convenient solution for customers who need materials and hardware quickly, the service saves both time and effort. The central London location ensures that orders are readily accessible to a wide range of customers at a more convenient time and location.

Orders placed by 11am will be available for next day pick up, with a collection window from 08:30 to 16:00, Monday to Friday. Customers will have seven days to collect their orders. Parcels will be clearly labelled, and a delivery note will be included for signature upon collection. All customer enquiries should be directed to Flints sales on +44(0)207 703 9786.

Orders can be placed directly on Flints’ website www.flints.co.uk and delivery option of “Click & Collect from Steeldeck Rentals, Verney Road” selected. There will be no charge for this service and no minimum order value required.

By consolidating operations in London, both companies aim to reduce the carbon footprint and costs for customers in the vicinity. This initiative aligns with the environmentally conscious practices of both Flints and Steeldeck Rentals.

To ensure the service meets customer expectations, the service will begin with a 3-month trial period in London, allowing both companies to assess and fine-tune the service. If successful, there are plans to expand the click and collect service to Steeldeck Rentals’ Manchester location, reaching customers in the North.

This innovative partnership between Flints and Steeldeck Rentals promises to set a new standard in customer service and operational efficiency, addressing key market demands while promoting sustainable practices.