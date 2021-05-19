FKP Scorpio UK expands UK team

The UK operation of leading European promoter FKP Scorpio announce a trio of appointments to their London-based team, plus a partnership with forward-thinking promoter, Sam Laurence of dollop.

The recently formed FKP Scorpio UK, a division of the European touring giant FKP Scorpio, announce an exciting raft of new appointments to its rapidly expanding UK operation.

From left to right; Lou Champion, Julie Morgan, Rebecca Nichols, Sam Laurence

Julie Morgan has been appointed as head of marketing – UK & European Touring. Previously Head of Marketing & PR at SJM Concerts, where she worked for over 16 years, Julie was a key part in the growth of their large marketing team, whilst heading up campaigns for the likes of The Stone Roses, Take That, Arctic Monkeys, Foo Fighters, Adele, The Killers, The Spice Girls, Little Mix, Prince and festivals including the Country2Country brand and Wild Life in Brighton. Originally from Scotland, Julie was one of the earliest graduates from LIPA, where she studied Entertainment and Music Management. Julie added “I am massively excited to be part of the team in the UK and Europe. FKP Scorpio is a company whose ethos I totally believe in. I love live music and can’t wait to drive the company’s marketing forward with exciting plans for the future.”

In addition, Lou Champion joins as head of ticketing. With many years’ experience within the live music and festival sector, previous roles have included positions at Live Nation, Warner Music, Kilimanjaro Live, and London Olympics 2012. Lou was also a keynote speaker at the 2020 ILMC Futures Forum discussing The Ticket of The Future. Lou commented “I am thrilled to be joining the FKP family and at a defining moment for UK ticketing”.

Rebecca Nichols joins as head of live co-ordination following on from over a decade working as an agent at CAA where she oversaw all areas of artists’ live touring careers, including booking headline tours and festivals around the world, associated brand partnerships and live streaming productions.

She said “I’m excited to be part of the FKP Scorpio team and working with such a dynamic and talented group of people on many special projects and exciting artists. I admire the company and their values, and I’m delighted to be part of building the UK business. I also can’t wait to get back to gigs!’

Daniel Ealam & Scott O’Neill, MD’s Of Live at FKP Scorpio UK – added “We feel like we have assembled a dream team of the best talents our industry has to offer, and we very much look forward to driving the UK business with a group of like-minded music fans”.

FKP Scorpio are also pleased to announce a partnership with London-based promoter Sam Laurence. Under the dollop brand, Sam counts Jamie xx, Joji, Kelela, M Huncho, Moderat, 100 Gecs, Greentea Peng, Dorian Electra, Berwyn, Erika de Casier, Koreless and Smerz amongst his clients. Ealam & O’Neill commented “Sam is one of the most exciting promoters in the game right now and to help develop his artists and take them to the next level is something that excites us all at FKP Scorpio”. Sam added, “I am looking forward to connecting with FKP’s network, developing the artists I work with, creating opportunities for new artists at the start of their career, while pushing for a more sustainable and inclusive cross-industry future.”

The FKP Scorpio UK office was launched late last year with Daniel Ealam and Scott O’Neill heading up the concerts team and co-MDs Barry Campbell and James Cassidy overseeing special projects and is led by by CEO Folkert Koopmans, who adds proudly, “I am really happy that we can welcome Julie, Lou and Rebecca to our FKP Scorpio family and also our partnership with Sam. We all share the same values and have the same vision for FKP Scorpio UK. We will use our experiences, contacts and networks to be the best partners for our artists in the UK and Europe.”

FKP Scorpio is one of the world’s top 10 leading concert promoters with offices in Germany, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Poland, Netherlands, Austria, Finland and Belgium. The company is also the 4th biggest festival promoter in the World, owning and operating the 5th and 6th highest grossing festivals in the World according to Pollstar; Hurricane and Southside.