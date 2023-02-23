FIXR’s Event Industry Trends Report 2023

Top of Article

FIXR surveyed over 2,000 event organisers and attendees globally to find out about their 2022 experiences and reflections, and predictions for 2023.



Four significant trends emerged, alongside some interesting observations from organisers and attendees about themselves, the industry and each other.

It’s been a rollercoaster ride for the Events Industry in the last few years: from lockdowns to the cost of living crisis, navigating new challenges and opportunities has become the norm. Throughout, the people at the heart of the industry have proved their resilience and adaptiveness time and again, with an unshakeable desire to deliver engaging experiences to fans, from live music to sports events, and everything in between.



The industry’s determination and optimism is clear to see in the survey.

Event organisers are under no illusion about the challenges ahead, particularly when it comes to increased production costs, but they remain confident in their ability to deliver for fans.

Event-goers are concerned about costs: they still have an appetite for events, but are likely to become more discerning and spend their money on the most engaging and novel experiences.



All parts of the industry, including ticketing platforms, have a role to play in making 2023 a success. Business intelligence tools will be critical. Event organisers need access to a comprehensive understanding of their businesses, however small or large they are, in order to adapt in these fast-moving times. Having the analytics to understand your audience, their behaviours, marketing effectiveness, as well as the predictors of success, is not only possible, but essential in 2023.



