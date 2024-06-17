FIXR unveils Insights, innovative business intelligence for driving event success

The new tool sees the ticketing and event management platform bolster its commitment to harnessing the potential of data to empower event organisers.

FIXR, one of EMEA’s fastest-growing ticketing companies, has announced the release of Insights, an innovative new business intelligence offering designed to empower event creators with unprecedented access to sophisticated data analytics.

Setting a new standard in the industry with capabilities previously unavailable on any other platform, Insights will give event organisers access to a comprehensive range of analytical tools to encourage a deeper understanding of audience behaviour and event performance, providing a foundation for ongoing customer retention and growth.

Developed in response to the growing demand for more actionable analytics tools that go beyond basic reporting, Insights boasts the ability to identify high-value and at-risk customers, predict future performance based on historical trends, and benchmark key event metrics against industry averages for comparable event types.

“The release of Insights represents a huge leap forward for our industry, redefining the scope of technology services available to venues and event organisers and offering deep, sophisticated business analysis that is unavailable elsewhere” said Edmund Glover, FIXR CEO.

“For the first time, event organisers have access to actionable data insights with demonstrable business value. We are committed to equipping our clients with the enterprise-grade tools they need to succeed, and Insights is testament to that commitment, underpinning event organisers’ business decision-making. It represents an indispensable tool for driving growth, reducing the cost of customer acquisition, minimising re-marketing expenses; and increasing customer lifetime value.”

The launch of Insights marks another significant step in the growth of FIXR, following the opening of new offices in Dubai and Cape Town and the appointment of former Eventbrite VP of Global Revenue, Joel Crouch, as Chief Revenue Officer.

“At a time when events businesses of all sizes need to think strategically to invest in their long-term viability, sophisticated analytics have the potential to be a game-changer.“ Crouch explained.

“Business intelligence has a pivotal role to play in the future of our industry. It’s not just about understanding audiences better; it’s about transforming that understanding into actionable insights and tangible results”.

