First Sight Media retunes Event Tech Live for 2020

Video streaming/production company First Sight Media (FSM) has played a pivotal part in content rich Event Tech Live’s switch from a hybrid two days to a fully virtual week in November 2020.

A staunch advocate of streaming, and its potential for pushing shows beyond their traditional boundaries, First Sight Media will pre-record a weight of ETL sessions and tech demos this month for transmission through show week before turning its attention to the live stage.

There, hosts, speakers, panellists and other contributors will be patched through to the FSM/ETL studio from around the world, onto their allocated stage and fed into the action.

In business since 1993, when its primary focus was producing DVDs and video tapes of graduation ceremonies, First Sight Media has worked on every edition of Event Tech Live, as an exhibitor and partner.

Managing Director Richard Belcher persuaded initially reluctant ETL organisers to trial First Sight’s streaming service and its success is reflected in how year on year numbers have jumped, virtually and geographically.

Event Tech Live co-founder, Adam Parry, comments: “The 2019 event was our biggest, in terms of content and audience/viewers, thanks in no small part to First Sight Media’s ingenuity and commitment to the show.

“ETL has never been a popularity contest, it’s content and quality led, but the sheer weight of visitors it attracts, physically and virtually, is a testament to the people and the businesses we work with, like First Sight Media.”

Richard Belcher says: “Each year the Event Tech Live production has got stronger and better, 2020 is no exception. Our experience, together with all we have learnt and developed over the last few months, and ETL’s commitment to deliver the most comprehensive programme of content, is a perfect partnership.

“Aptly, event tech is at the heart of delivering virtual ETL 2020 and we are confident that the incredible leaps in innovation we’ve seen, and the removal of geographical barriers for this year’s format, will benefit the international events in the short, medium and long-term.”