First Sight Media gets personal with StageClip

Students and academic institutions can now benefit from a unique partnership that will transform premium video production of graduation ceremonies into personalised video clips which are instantly shareable on social media.

The partnership between Oxfordshire-based First Sight Media and StageClip, which sees the largest graduation production supplier combine forces with the leading provider of personalised video clips to offer an integrated solution for their customers. Advantages include:

Significant engagement and audience reach through live streaming

Improved graduate engagement with over 90 per cent take-up of personalised video clips that they can instantly share or download

Higher return on investment on institutional branding through the power of social media engagement

Increased alumni relations and on-going constituent marketing with an option to collect survey data from graduates

Best-in-class technical and event production values

Student names pronounced accurately every time

In a survey of 1,600 students* from UK and international academic institutions, over 90 per cent would like their graduation moment captured in a video clip. Students also said hearing their name announced correctly and being able to share the moment with friends and family were of most importance to them.

Lisa Dawson, Director of Student Systems and Administration, at the University of Edinburgh, said: “Graduation is a key milestone in life, and at the University of Edinburgh, our priority is to ensure our graduates know how proud we are of them as they go off to change the world. A clip symbolising the moment they were capped and awarded their degree is a special memento they can share with family and friends and treasure forever.

“We worked with First Sight Media and StageClip to personalise the experience of our celebrations for those who had already graduated from 170 countries worldwide and have now brought this addition from our virtual celebrations to our in-person events. The partnership between the two companies has enabled us to provide the highest production values with a professionally produced video clip that is very personal to each and every graduate to celebrate their wonderful achievement.”

Established in 2017, StageClip partners with more than 1,400 universities, colleges and institutions across the UK, US, Europe and Australia, and was founded by business partners Rupert Forsythe and Mark Andrew. To date, StageClip has produced over 1.4 million clips for graduates.

Oxfordshire-based Rupert Forsythe, StageClip CEO, said: “Having worked alongside First Sight Media to provide graduation solutions at many universities, we are delighted to announce this partnership which enables all institutions to benefit from a combined graduation solution to give our clients, their graduates and families the best experience at the best value.”

First Sight Media provides live streaming and audio-visual production services to nearly 40 per cent of the UK’s universities. The company has produced over 1,500 virtual events in the last 18 months following a significant investment in equipment and expansion to 17 full time staff.

Now back on the road delivering production services across the UK, First Sight Media is drawing from experience during the pandemic to enhance in-person events with a ‘Best of Both’ hybrid approach.

Rich Belcher, Owner and Managing Director, First Sight Media, said: “We are extremely excited to formalise the StageClip partnership, which is a natural progression as we combine the best of live and in-person events with market-leading technology for an end-to-end service. It underlines the importance of taking an integrated approach to events and most definitely signifies the death of the DVD!”



To learn more about incorporating professional video production, live streaming, and personalised content into your next event, visit firstsight.media.

L-R Rich Belcher of First Sight Media and Rupert Forsythe of StageClip_