First Sight Media delivers innovative streaming and on-demand content for NHS ConfedExpo

Filming and streaming specialist, First Sight Media, has doubled the streaming and on-demand content at this year’s NHS ConfedExpo 2024, the largest health and care event in the UK. Organised by the NHS Confederation and NHS England, the event took place at Manchester Central on 12-13 June 2024. With three stages, a Podcast Zone and a Speaker’s Studio in the centre of the exhibition, it attracted over 5,700 in-person attendees.

Nick Westerman, Head of Strategic Partner Events at NHS Confederation, said, “The team wanted to create fun and engaging content for this year’s event, ensuring it was cohesive whether attended in-person, remotely, or through post-event content. We aimed for something intimate and engaging to enhance the event’s appeal.”

Several new elements were introduced at NHS ConfedExpo 2024 to increase value for attendees, exhibitors, and sponsors. These included a ‘Speakers’ Studio’ and a ‘Podcast Zone’ in the exhibition hall, a networking hub, sound-reduced rooms, and comprehensive digital signage. First Sight Media filmed and streamed interviews, professionally hosted by Simon Howard of Introducing Events; it maintained engagement for the online audience between sessions and provided evergreen content for post-event use.

Westerman continued, “The Podcast Zone allowed health and care leaders to produce and broadcast their own established or brand new podcasts live from the show floor. The Speakers’ Studio enabled passers-by to see prominent NHS and healthcare figures having informal conversations on camera, turning the broadcast studio into an attraction. We also focused on creating a bank of genuinely valuable evergreen content, extending its longevity post-event. The studios captured the event’s buzz, ensuring a wealth of quality online content was available afterwards – a broadcast studio on the exhibition floor! How cool!”

The Speakers’ Studio, an extension of the main auditorium agenda, allowed continuous content via an “always-on” stream. The ‘In Conversation’ and panel sessions were recorded, with all content captioned by Speaksee, and Silent Seminars enabled attendees to hear without distraction in the Podcast Zone.

Lord Victor Adebowale, Chair of the NHS Confederation, being interviewed in the Speakers’ Studio at NHS ConfedExpo 2024 Podcast Zone broadcasting from NHS ConfedExpo 2024 Ocho the Assistance Dog appeared, reaching out to his 20,000 fans on Instagram – @WatchOchoGrow!

Working with the show’s content scheduling provider, Lineup Ninja, First Sight Media also deployed three 4m x 2.5m custom-branded digital signs around the conference, informing attendees about upcoming sessions, including speaker information, timings, and locations, which were continuously updated throughout the day.

Rich Belcher, MD of First Sight Media, remarked, “This project was exciting and exactly the type of event the whole team thrive on, helping to deliver a client’s vision in new and exciting ways. The ConfedExpo team had a brilliant concept, was open to ideas that contributed to the show’s real-time buzz, and complemented the show’s goal of cultivating innovative discussion, shared learning and networking. Our experience delivering the Speakers’ Studio and creating live content for the show’s centrepiece was invaluable and showcases the breadth of services we can provide. We thoroughly enjoyed working with the ConfedExpo team, bringing their amazing speakers and sessions to the widest possible audience in an engaging and educational manner. We’re looking forward to what we can achieve together in 2025!”

Westerman added, “There are numerous learning theatres at the show, and we could have just added another one, but First Sight Media thought outside the box, creating something both visually appealing and content-generating with the Podcast Zone and Speakers’ Studio. Their team also produced daily highlights reels from the show by the end of each day, including drone footage, which really captured the scale and buzz of the show, encouraged Day 2 attendance, and will be used as a promotional tool for the 2025 expo. Feedback has been excellent; it truly has been a partnership.”