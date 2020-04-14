First Sight Media is a leading event video production and live streaming specialist.

If you’re looking at switching to or planning a virtual event in the current climate whilst maintaining a professional edge, we’re here to help.

First Sight Media have set-up a ‘popup virtual event hub’ which can be facilitated and operated by a single technician for safely managing webinars and webcasts from our office. This means neither you or your e-speakers need any expert technical knowledge and we will manage and deliver your content through your chosen platform.

