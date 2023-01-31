With just 4 weeks to go until The Green Events and Innovations Conference (GEI15) opens its doors, the foremost conference for sustainable events is delighted to announce a new batch Of Climate-Busting Sessions And Speakers Including Jane Healy (Glastonbury/Boomtown Festival), Artur Mendes (Boom Festival, Portugal), Abena Fairweather (Legacy Marketplace), Jonathan Overend (BBC / Ninetyfour1) and many more.



Bringing together leaders and innovators in the global live and events sector to network and accelerate environmental and social best practices. The first sessions announced include an exclusive presentation from research project ACT 1.5, which is supported by the renowned trip-hop collective Massive Attack and the Arts Council of England (ACE). The session will explore the practical challenges of addressing emissions in the live music sector and how technical innovation and behavioural change can transition touring to a low-carbon future. The Platinum Jubilee Pageant Case Study will review the sustainability actions put in place and the takeaways from this huge and iconic event while the Carbon Offsets The Good, The Bad & The Ugly Case Study highlights the minefieldin the current carbon ‘offset’ market with so many ambiguous impact claims. The Adapting to a New Climate Panel explores the impact of climate change on creating and delivering events and how we can adapt to a “new” climate and the Creative Climate Communication Presentation will discuss how brands should take responsibility for the planet, featuring examples of poster campaigns created for Greenpeace and WWF.



GEI 15 brings together leaders and innovators in the global live and events sector to network and accelerate environmental and social best practices, and to inspire collective action in the fight against climate catastrophe. Sessions will cover events adapting to climate change impacts and risks, transport, energy, food & beverage, academia working with industry, calculating, reducing and removing CO2 emissions, climate justice, design & materials usage for circularity, green innovation technology, and more. The event closes with the International AGF Awards celebrating achievements of the greenest festivals, arenas and events in 2022.



Full Info on Sessions Announced



ACT 1.5 Exclusive Research Presentation

Supported by the hugely successful trip-hop collective Massive Attack and the Arts Council of England (ACE), ACT 1.5 is a research project that explores the challenges set out in the Tyndall Centre for Climate Change Research’s Live Music Roadmap.

The research – carried out by Mark Donne and John O’Sullivan in partnership with a multiplicity of super-low carbon providers to the sector, and featuring newly commissioned expert research from Tyndall Centre analysts – explores the practical challenges of addressing Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions in the live music sector and how technical innovation and behavioural change can transition touring to a low-carbon future.

This session will share the critical learnings from ACT 1.5’s exclusive research.

Speakers

Mark Donne (ACT1.5 / Writer & Producer)

Carly McLachlan (Tyndall Centre for Climate Change Research)

The Platinum Jubilee Pageant Case Study

Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Pageant (PJP) took place 5 June 2022, telling the story of the British monarch’s 70-year reign and how society has transformed during that era. The PJP was determined to leave a positive legacy, for both communities and the events industry, including a clear commitment to minimise carbon emissions and waste. The event was 100% vegan, used 100% renewable energy, and 100% carbon removed, to name just a few notable achievements.

In the first part of this panel, PJP CEO Rosanna Machado will review the sustainability actions put in place and the takeaways from this huge and iconic event.

Speakers

Rosanna Machado (Zebra/Platinum Jubilee Pageant)

Carbon Offsets The Good, The Bad & The Ugly Case Study

Even if we do everything else right on reducing emissions, the world still needs to remove up to 220 gigatonnes of carbon from the atmosphere by 2050. In the current carbon “offset” market – a minefield of potential greenwash accusations and ambiguous impact claims – how do we discern and support projects that draw the carbon down durably, quickly and reliably?

In this second presentation, Mark Stevenson of CUR8 explains carbon removals using the Platinum Jubilee Pageant as a case study.

Speakers

Mark Stevenson (CUR8)

Adapting to a New Climate Panel

Extreme weather including floods, prolonged heat waves, and violent storms are now impacting the risk management, safety, operations, and site viability of events. So, how are events responding and adapting to these early stages of climate change, and how are they striving to curtail further climate-related havoc going forwards?

In this panel, we explore the impact of climate change on creating and delivering events and how we can adapt to a “new” climate.

Chair

John Overend (BBC / Ninetyfour19)

Speakers

Artur Mendes (Boom Festival)

Ric Robins (The MET Office)

Jane Healy (Glastonbury / Boomtown)

Creative Climate Communication Presentation

Zed Anwar is a deeply passionate creative who believes that brands should take responsibility for the planet. Not only do major brands deplete the planet’s resources, but they also have a huge and deleterious impact on wildlife; an impact so great that many species have already been wiped out.

A series of viral campaign posters that Zed created raise the question: What would car manufacturer logos look like if the animals they use in their logos disappeared, thanks to humanity’s use of fossil fuels?

In this presentation, Zed will discuss the posters he created for the Greenpeace campaign and also an upcoming campaign he created for WWF featuring major brands and football teams: World Without Nature.

Speaker

Zed Anwar

More Speakers Announced

Artur Mendes – Boom Festival, Portugal

Jane Healy – Glastonbury Festival / Boomtown Festival, UK

Ric Robins – Met Office

Sangeeta Waldron – Serendipity PR

Abena Fairweather – Legacy Marketplace

John Robb – The Membranes

Jonathan Overend – Bbc / Ninetyfour19

Join pioneers, activists and leading collectives in the space of greener events, festivals, tours, venues and entertainment, to tackle the key questions in an industry in the midst of transformation.

