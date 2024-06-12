First Event enhances client offering with key hires

UK leading events agency First Event welcomes raft of new additions to further strengthen full service offering.

First Event has strengthened its team with several new hires to advance its ambitions. By attracting top talent from the industry and leading sectors, these additions will enhance existing capabilities and introduce new services to better serve both new and current clients.

Hannah Collins has joined as Assistant Head of Event Operations from her role as Project Director at The Fresh Group. In addition, Molly Kellet started as Resource Manager, underpinning the agency’s focus on operational and delivery excellence.

First Event’s client focus is further strengthened by the addition of Chris Comer as Key Account Director, bringing his specialism in blockchain to the team and Client Development Director, Tom Baines, has joined from simplybetter events.

With a focus on strengthening collaborative partnerships with clients and expanding First Event’s new creative offering, Chloe Patrickson joins the team as a Content Strategist, bringing experience and expertise from Enjoy Digital and LEEDS 2023. Finally, Jasmine Johnson takes the role of Digital Marketing Manager joining from Dentsu UK&I.

Since the beginning of 2024, First Event has welcomed 16 new starters, bringing the total number of employees to 74. Recognising the business’ commitment to investing in talent, the agency has once again been included in The Sunday Times on their Best Places To Work list for a second consecutive year.

Adele Woods, Chief Operating Offcer at First Event, said:

“The range of talent at First Event makes me so excited for the future. We are continually strengthening our ability to deliver incredible experiences and hone our proposition for our clients. This period of growth represents more than just an expansion of our team. It’s about bringing in diverse skill sets and targeted expertise to build on our brilliant foundations.”

Managing Director of First Event, Richard Murphy added:

“The fact that we’ve been able to attract such incredible talent is a real testament to the culture that we’ve created here at First Event. Our sustained recognition as a top employer by The Sunday Times reﬂects our commitment to employee well-being, career development, and fostering a positive workplace culture.”

First Event are currently recruiting for two further roles, Senior Project Manager and Head of Client Development, both exciting opportunities for individuals to join a thriving team.