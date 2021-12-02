First details revealed for IBTM Asia Pacific 2022

Global meetings and events industry trade show organiser, IBTM has revealed first details of its rescheduled inaugural IBTM Asia Pacific, which will take place from 5-6 April 2022 at the Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre in Singapore. IBTM Asia Pacific was originally due to take place in 2020 but was postponed as a result of the pandemic.

IBTM Asia Pacific 2022 will be themed ‘Make Every Connection Count’ and will provide a meeting point for event professionals from around the world to come together and reconnect with key suppliers, destinations, venues and high-quality Hosted Buyers. The event will incorporate the renowned Singapore MICE Forum (SMF), in partnership with the Singapore Association of Convention & Exhibition Organisers & Suppliers (SACEOS), which takes place on 4 April 2022 at SMF X IBTM Asia Pacific, as well as a targeted programme of content to ensure delegates have the insights they need to deliver show stopping events.

IBTM Asia Pacific Event Manager, Michael Jones, commented: “Now more than ever making every connection count is critical for event professionals as together we rebuild our industry. IBTM Asia Pacific 2022 will support the industry to do this through a programme of high-quality business meetings, education and networking that will give event professionals the opportunity to reconnect with the buyers and suppliers, as well as benefit from cutting edge education.”

IBTM Asia Pacific will be bringing together a high calibre group of international and regional meeting planners and exhibitors for two days of pre-scheduled one-on-one business meetings, education and networking on 5-6 April 2022. The event is under-pinned by IBTM’s sophisticated, industry-leading Hosted Buyer programme which creates personalised appointment diaries for Hosted Buyers and exhibitors to ensure that delegates only meet people with whom there’s a very good chance of doing business, ensuring that every connection counts.

International travellers can now travel to Singapore quarantine-free via Vaccinated Travel Lanes[1] (VTLs) . Singapore has also resumed international business events in a safe manner for business discussions to be conducted meaningfully while safeguarding the well-being of event attendees.

Mr Poh Chi Chuan, Executive Director, Exhibitions and Conferences, Singapore Tourism Board (STB) said: “IBTM is a valued partner, and Singapore is delighted to be the host destination for their inaugural Asia Pacific event. IBTM Asia Pacific will provide a much-needed face-to-face platform for the global MICE industry to network, facilitate knowledge exchange, and create partnerships to catalyse recovery. We look forward to working closely with IBTM to curate a series of unique local experiences for selected hosted buyers to reimagine business events in 2022 and beyond.”

Richard Ireland, Acting President, Singapore Association of Convention & Exhibition Organisers & Suppliers (SACEOS) said: “We are proud and excited to partner with IBTM to host the inaugural SMF x IBTM Asia Pacific event in Singapore. The Covid-19 pandemic has made it abundantly clear that there is no better channel to do business, collaborate and educate than face-to-face events. And the region’s MICE industry has been longing for the opportunity to be able to come together and reconnect with high quality suppliers, destinations, venues and buyers. The SMF x IBTM Asia Pacific will not only provide a safe and powerful platform to do so, but it will also showcase the region’s commitment and readiness towards the reopening of MICE travel and events.”

[1] For the latest list of VTL countries, please refer to the SafeTravel website.