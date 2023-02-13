Announcing the first confirmed sessions on the agenda for Event Tech Live (ETL) Las Vegas, organisers have highlighted the parallels with and progress from the London show at ExCeL last November, considered the best yet by participants and visitors.

So far there are Twenty-four confirmed sessions across the two days, with more to be announced over the coming weeks. This starting line-up kicks off with Michael Hoffman, CEO at Gather Voices, chairing a panel discussing “How to Implement a Community-Driven Video Strategy for Your Next Event”, and finishing with the Launchpad Competition finale, ETL Vegas content is the safest bet in town.

With representatives from the likes of Hard Rock International, TWST Events, Eventbase, SXSW and Tree-Fan Events, ETL Vegas promises to be every bit as special on the other side of the Atlantic.

“Event Tech Live is the only place I go to when it comes to staying ahead of event technology trends in the industry,” says Will Curran, a leading industry influencer and speaker who will be gracing the stage at ETL Vegas, “If you want to see all of the major players in technology under one roof and where the future of the industry is, get to Event Tech Live Vegas.”

Adam Parry, co-founder of Event Tech Live, comments: “We are taking a huge, action-packed agenda across to Las Vegas in April. The call for papers gave us so much scope, so many inspired businesses and individuals to hear from, we have filled the show from corner to corner. My thanks to a truly stellar cast. I cannot wait!”

The agenda for ETL Vegas 23 is HERE – keep a look out for new sessions being added.

Event Tech Live is at The Expo WMCLV on April 26th and 27th. Register here.