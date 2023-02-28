First African E-Prix in Cape Town gets Meshh data analysis

Top of Article

The Cape Town E-Prix, February 25, 2023, was the first BB FIA Formula E World Championship race in the South African city, and following a successful 7-race proof of concept last season, Meshh was chosen to provide spatial analytic services at this inaugural event, and the next four E-prix races across the world.

Meshh deployed sensors at key areas at the event, including the grandstands, E-Village, merchandise units and entrances. The data gathered will help Formula E evaluate the overall performance of these areas and how fans engage with the content. The information provided by the data will be used to identify commercial opportunities and areas for optimisation. It will reveal ROI and key brand exposure metrics for Formula E’s partners and sponsors, helping to quantify the effectiveness of marketing spend.

Caroline McGuckian, Meshh CEO, said, “The expansion to South Africa is an important milestone for Formula E and the Meshh team. Our work with Formula E in 2022 has established Meshh as a trusted measurement provider. The extended partnership and investments provide us with better coverage of the venue and a more granular analysis of fan behaviour.”