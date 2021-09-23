Fira de Barcelona receives international recognition for its Covid-19 protocol

Fira de Barcelona has received the Business Recognition from the ORP International Foundation (Occupational Risk Prevention) for its Covid-19 prevention and safety protocol. This award recognises the planning, management and implementation of measures taken by the institution with the aim of holding events in a safe space for workers, organisers, suppliers, exhibitors and visitors.

The ORP International Foundation, dedicated to improving the quality of working life, has awarded Fira de Barcelona the 2021 Special Recognition for merit in business management for “defining, developing and implementing a technical-sanitary action protocol against Covid-19 that allows it to carry out its trade fair activity in a safe environment.”

The protocol, developed by Fira de Barcelona in partnership with the specialist risk management consultancy, Aon and advice from the Hospital Clínic de Barcelona, a leading epidemiological centre, includes a range of measures to guarantee maximum safety for all those attending its venues.

These include, among others, the use of IoT technology and artificial intelligence to control the capacity and ensure physical distancing, as well as regulate ventilation and air renewal; accreditation processes and 100% digital access; and traceability of contacts, in addition to reinforcing health and hygiene measures such as the mandatory use of masks, temperature control and the deployment of sanitisation points.

Advertisement

Fira de Barcelona has successfully applied these prevention measures at the events held at its Montjuïc and Gran Via venues, including the MWC Barcelona and ISE, in which Quirón Prevención has also collaborated in carrying out antigen tests.

In addition to the Expoquimia, Eurosurfas and Equiplast fair recently held, the institution will continue to apply the protocol in the autumn calendar for the shows and congresses planned, including important trade fairs such as Automobile Barcelona, the Boat Show, Caravaning, Fòrum Gastronòmic Barcelona, Bizbarcelona and the Saló de l’Ocupació, Smart City Expo World Congress, Piscina & Wellness Barcelona and IBTM World, among others.

Thanks to its precise protocol against Covid-19, the institution has the international “Safe Travels” seal from the World Travel Tourism Council (WTTC), which distinguishes destinations that follow the health and hygiene measures aligned with this organisation and which are endorsed by the World Health Organization.