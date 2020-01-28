Finding the right venue with Evolution Dome

For our January feature, we have been looking into how organisers can find the best venue for their next event.

Suitable event spaces can be found in a multitude of places including repurposed structures, listed buildings or purpose-built suites. But none of these can offer as much diversity and flexibility as Evolution Dome’s extensive supply of inflatable structures.

These structures come in a range of shapes and sizes including domes, cubes, stage covers, walls and indoor meeting pods and are frequently used for exhibitions, conferences, brand activations, pop-up retail units and stages.

They also provide a host of advantages from which organisers can benefit. These include quick and easy install and de-rig times, fantastic insulation properties, extensive branding opportunities and seamless transportation and storage solutions. The nature of these structures ensures they can cater to any size of event in any location.

Traditional event venues are limited to location, size and shape and are unable to offer the flexibility inflatable structures can. Additionally, alternative temporary structures can be costly, take weeks to build and be operationally demanding.

Simply Health praised Evolution Dome after using its structures for a staff event in its office car park. Felicity Patterson, event and exhibitions project executive, commented: “I think it’s fair to say people had no idea what to expect when they were told the event was in the car park, but they were absolutely blown away by how unusual and unique the set up was.

“Months on and it’s still a real talking point in the office, it even made the local paper with a fantastic aerial image from the day! It’s absolutely something we will look to repeat in the future.”

Other happy customers include Silverstone, Microsoft, Chelsea FC, J P Morgan and National Grid.

The hire and sales solutions company provides great-looking, clear spaces for any event type. To learn more about how to provide your event with quirky and beneficial spaces, see its contact page or call 01487 640640.

This content is sponsored by Evolution Dome.