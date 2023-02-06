Finalists revealed for the International AGF Awards 2023

AGF (A Greener Festival) reveals 29 events and arenas from 11 countries as finalists in the International AGF Awards 2023. Awards are given across 9 important sustainability categories, including power, water, food and travel, and the top accolade of the International Greener Festival Award 2023. The ceremony will be held on 28th February during the Green Events & Innovations Conference at the Royal Lancaster Hotel, London.

Finalists are selected from all AGF certified Greener Events, Greener Festivals and Greener Arenas over the last year, with top scores across key sustainability criteria. Applicants undergo a detailed assessment, site visits, and analysis by AGF auditors. To be eligible to enter the awards it is necessary to apply for certification and provide evidence such as fuel or electricity and water usage, waste transfer notes, transport measurements, material traceability, and survey data.

AGF CEO Claire O’Neill said “Congratulations to all of the finalists and nominees and huge thanks to all of the individuals who put in the work to make events, arenas and festivals greener. Since the beginning of the AGF Awards in 2007, this is the first year that we have arenas and even football and a royal pageant in the awards. Going greener is well and truly transcending barriers.”

And the Shortlists are:

International Greener Festival Award

(supported by STACK-CUP)

Cambridge Folk Festival (UK)

DGTL Festival Amsterdam (NL)

Green Gathering (UK)

Øya Festival (NO)

Paradise City (BE)

Pete The Monkey (FR)

Platinum Jubilee Pageant (UK)

Shambala Festival (UK)

We Love Green (FR)

Greener Transport Award

DGTL Festival Amsterdam (NL)

Luno presents All Points East (UK)

Øya Festival (NO)

Paradise City (BE)

Rosendal Garden Party (SE)

Walden Festival (BE)

WECANDANCE (BE)

We Love Green (FR)

Community Action Award

Green Gathering (UK)

Luno presents All Points East (UK)

Forest Green Rovers FC (UK)

Øya Festival (NO)

Platinum Jubilee Pageant (UK)

Robin Hood Annual Benefit (US)

Shambala Festival (UK)

Sonidos Liquidos (ES)

Circular Event Award

(for reduced waste & resourcefulness)

Boom Festival (PT)

Cambridge Folk Festival (UK)

DGTL Festival Amsterdam (NL)

Green Gathering (UK)

Øya Festival (NO)

Shambala Festival (UK)

Strawberry Fields (AU)

We Love Green (FR)

Greener Catering Award

DGTL Festival Amsterdam (NL)

elrow Town (NL)

Forest Green Rovers FC (UK)

Green Gathering (UK)

Platinum Jubilee Pageant (UK)

Shambala Festival (UK)

Strafwerk Festival (NL)

WoNDeRFeeL (BE)

Greener Power Award

Cambridge Folk Festival (UK)

DGTL Festival Amsterdam (NL)

Elrow Town (NL)

Green Gathering (UK)

Leopallooza (UK)

Øya Festival (NO)

Shambala Festival (UK)

SWR3 New Pop Festival (DE)

Pied Piper Award

(for Greener Communication)

Boom Festival (PT)

DGTL Festival Amsterdam (NL)

Forest Green Rovers FC (UK)

Greenbelt Festival (UK)

Øya Festival (NO)

Platinum Jubilee Pageant (UK)

Shambala Festival (UK)

Sonidos Liquidos (ES)

AGF Water & Sanitation Award

(supported by Loowatt)

American Express presents BST Hyde Park (UK)

Boom Festival (PT)

DGTL Festival Amsterdam (NL)

Paradise City (BE)

Pete the Monkey (FR)

Primavera Sound (ES)

Strawberry Fields (AU)

We Love Green (FR)

Greener Innovations Award

Global Broadcast @ Atlantis Concert for Earth (PT)

Biological Water Treatment @ Boom Festival (PT)

Inflatable Recycling @ elrowTown (NL)

Moon Loos @ Green Gathering (UK)

Green Mobility Plan @ Paradise City (BE)

Bike Rally @ Pete The Monkey (FR)

Summer Daze @ The O2 (UK)

WomenInFan Initiative @ Sitges Film Festival (ES)

Farmers Brunch @ WECANDANCE (BE)

The International AGF Award ceremony is accessible and takes place during GEI, organised by AGF in partnership with the ILMC (International Live Music Conference). Limited tickets are available here Green Events & Innovations Conference.