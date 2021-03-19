FIGHTBACK Lager launches crowdfunding campaign inviting industry investors to co-own the start-up beer brand

The brewing company is the official beer partner for Music Venue Trust, donating profits from every pint sold to the charity

FIGHTBACK Lager, the official beer partner for Music Venue Trust (MVT), announces its crowdfunding campaign to early investors before going public with the funding drive. With live shows set to return, the brewing company is offering financial backers the opportunity to invest in and co-own the start-up beer brand, and share in its growth to earn multiple returns.

Launched in 2018, FIGHTBACK was set up to provide regular long-term income for MVT, a UK registered charity which acts to protect, secure and improve Grassroots Music Venues. The proven concept taps into the deep connection between beer and live music, so that on every occasion fans come together, they can support the foundations of live music.

The crowdfunding campaign has launched with full industry backing, having showcased at this year’s International Live Music Conference (ILMC) to much accolade. The brand aims to raise £200,000 to help expand the business and stock in 900+ music venues and beyond as the industry reopens this year.

In its ambition to make a real, long-term difference, FIGHTBACK seeks to persuade audiences to choose its beers and ciders over other brands that do not contribute to grassroots venues. Money from crowdfunding will go towards raising the brand’s profile, launching a huge rolling live music promotion, and expanding availability.

Advertisement

If half of UK venues sold one keg per week, £103,000 a year would be donated to the cause. The opportunity from pouring beyond live music venues is much greater.

Gary Prosser, Director of FIGHTBACK says “Despite the trials and tribulations of lockdown, we are now in a position to roll out beer and cider that will help secure the long-term future of grassroots venues. These venues are the beating heart of the UK music industry, defiantly backing new artists and training the talent that invigorates music culture.

“Our crowdfunding campaign is designed to help accelerate the growth we are experiencing across the board, with the ambition to supply 900 music venues once they reopen later this year, as well as grow our festival listings and our D2C arm. This is a really exciting opportunity for all levels of the music and drinks industry to invest in our crowdfund raise to share in our growth as we begin making that vision a reality.

“It is also an opportunity to invest in a business where credibility is the foundation, combining financial success with saving venues. With Fat Boy Slim and Frank Turner already among our famous fans, investors know they’ll be in good company.”

Before COVID, FIGHTBACK proved its concept by supplying to 61 venues in the UK, selling over 20,000 pints and cans. During lockdown, the company expanded its range of products, launched an online store so fans can enjoy at home, and agreed a new national distribution deal ready to further venue rollout post-lockdown.

In December, FIGHTBACK hosted an intimate, socially-distanced gig with Frank Turner at London’s historic Troubadour in aid of Music Venue Trust’s Red List Campaign, and live-streamed to fans across the world. The proceeds were distributed across the 30 grassroots music venues in imminent danger of being lost to the Covid-19 crisis. Since then, 15 venues have been removed from the Red List thanks to campaigns such as this, donations and crowdfunding campaigns.

Gary continues, “This goes to show that the more we raise awareness, the more active the industry and community is, the bigger the difference we can make to save these venues which are integral to our music and entertainment culture in the UK and beyond.”

Mark Davyd, CEO of MVT says, “FIGHTBACK Lager has been a supporter of Music Venue Trust since 2018 and we’re grateful for their contribution as we carry on our work to Reopen Every Venue Safely. The love shown for Grassroots Music Venues by artists, audiences and supporters has inspired us over the last year. Hundreds of venues have been saved from closure. Continuing this amazing innovation, awareness and action will remain crucial for the sector to thrive.”

If you want to own a piece of Fightback and help keep our Grassroots Music Venues, visit: http://www.crowdcube.com/fightback