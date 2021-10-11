FFAIR partners with Event Tech Live

Exhibition software specialist FFAIR has partnered with Event Tech Live UK & Europe 2021 and will provide game-changing platforms for suppliers and exhibitors.

CEO/chief product officer, Adam Jones, has considerable history with Event Tech Live, exhibiting there while running Showplans, from 2015, and subsequently as director of Freeman’s digital division.

Launching FFAIR – pronounced “fair” – earlier this year, Jones sees ETL’s community of decision makers, investors, and industry peers as key to his company’s growth plans.

Adam Jones comments: “Knowing Event Tech Live so well, I understand the value it can bring. With FFAIR being a start-up, we have to be mindful of marketing spend but based on past results, it’s clear that our investment will give us a return, driving brand awareness, creating opportunities and, ultimately, generating new business.

“The ETL team has nurtured a community that offers year-round engagement and created an exhibition that is the event tech pinnacle.”

The hybrid Event Tech Live 2021 runs from November 1st to 5th, with two physical days, at the Old Truman Brewery, on November 3rd and 4th.

Content heavy as ever, online and in-person, the show will feature 100 educational sessions, tech demos and 100+ exhibitors. For more information see www.eventechlive.com