Festival ticketing done right

Ticket Tailor has helped thousands of festivals sell tickets online since their launch in 2010. The independent ticketing platform provides festival organisers with a way to avoid large ticket selling fees, gives them total control of the ticket selling process and underpins it all with exceptional customer support.

In this article we’re going to take a closer look at some of the key reasons Ticket Tailor has grown so successfully since it’s launch – now issuing over 11m tickets a year, on behalf of over 17,000 event organisers, based in every corner of the globe. Today, Ticket Tailor is recognised as one of the leading independent ticketing platforms in the world, with a bucket-load of exceptional online reviews from their happy users.

Simple, low and fair pricing

Do you sometimes feel like your ticketing company charges a high percentage on your ticket revenue and ends up making a bigger profit from your festival than you do? At Ticket Tailor they don’t think that is fair.

That’s why they only charge a small flat fee per ticket sold (as low as 19p in the UK and 25¢ in the US) with no hidden fees or setup costs. That means, for example, on a £100 ticket the fee for using Ticket Tailor could be less than 0.2% of the overall ticket price.

Your festival, your brand, your data

You’ve spent years building your festival up, making a name in the industry and creating a community of fans, only for your ticket buyer data to be used by your ticketing company as a marketing opportunity for other events.

Not at Ticket Tailor. Your ticket buyers are your customers and only your customers. They promise to never market other events to your fans, meaning you own the data and get all the benefits of engaging with them.

Exceptional support, day and night

Running a festival can be stressful, high pressure and often a last minute affair. The last thing you want is to be waiting around for your ticketing company to respond to an urgent query.

Fortunately for Ticket Tailor users, they have invested heavily in their customer service and recently announced 24/7 instant customer support for all users. What’s more, the average response time to queries last year was under 2 minutes. That’s fast!

Planet over profits

Many festivals are looking for ways to minimise the impact they have on the environment, and Ticket Tailor is joining in with some big commitments announced at the end of 2021.

Firstly, they have recently become a carbon neutral ticketing platform by offsetting all historic carbon usage, backdated to the year of their launch in 2010. A recent blog article explains the process they went through to extract carbon from the atmosphere.

What’s more they are also donating 1p (1.3¢) for every ticket sold to climate causes; such as the Rainforest Foundation, Ocean Conservation Trust and Cumbria Wildlife Trust. So every time a ticket sale comes in, you know you’re putting money back into protecting the planet.



If your festival cares about being green, keeping costs down, staying in control of data and great customer support then Ticket Tailor could well be the perfect ticketing partner for your festival.

SPONSORED CONTENT