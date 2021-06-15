Multicolore is in full growth as events start up

The company announces the integration of Matane Productions and the nomination of new talents among its team

Multicolore, the Quebec organization behind Igloofest, the world’s coldest festival, and Montreal’s famous Piknic Électronik, which has been exported to Paris, Santiago, Melbourne and Austin, is proud to announce the official integration of Matane Productions into Multicolore and the nomination of new talents among its extended team. These changes follow of the recent association with artist management and event production company Courage!, as well as the creation of the new label Collection Disques Durs. These additions also reflect Multicolore’s commitment to be ready as events, concerts and festivals start up, but also its ambition to position the company as a major player in the creation and production of events both locally and internationally.

New Roles, New Talents

Martin Lévesque, who was the CEO and Founder of the Quebec company MAL Tech Productions until recently and who had already joined Matane, takes on the new role of Vice President of Production at Multicolore. His expertise in large-scale international events (such as Cirque du Soleil shows, the opening and closing ceremonies of the Sochi Olympics and Paralympics, and many more) will be a key asset in the development of the company’s production services for its clients and partners.

Frédérick Lalonde, the former President and Founder of Matane Productions, will step down after contributing positively to the integration of Matane Productions into Multicolore. He will continue to work with the current team as a consultant, supporting the event division.

Jean Guibert and Bastien Alexandre, two renowned creators in live, experiential and major event industry, will strengthen Multicolore’s creative team. This duo has more than forty years of experience in the business. They led the creation of complex, large-scale creative projects for organizations such as Cirque du Soleil, Google, Done+Dusted, Microsoft, Lune Rouge, and even Disney. Their peerless expertise will support Multicolore’s vision for events and experiential projects.

Céline Payelle joins as Vice President of Marketing & Development. With a successful history at such prominent companies as Groupe Cirque du Soleil, Lune Rouge and 45DEGREES, she will bring her creativity, strategic mind and expertise in the development and promotion of major events to Multicolore. Specialized in the growth of the organizations for which she has worked with these past few years, she will actively contribute to the development strategies of Multicolore.

Louis-David Loyer, one of the cofounders of Multicolore, becomes Executive Director, Business Development & Contents. A natural path for this builder in order to push forward Multicolore’s activities. Active in the industry for many years now, he will maintain long-term business relations for the organization, with a respectful approach of creation, effective production solutions, and a proven talent to support his partners in the production of their projects.

Perla Guez is appointed Vice President of Finance & Operations. Perla has a rich professional history in finance and corporate development, having worked for Deloitte Canada, Gildan, and the Mishmash investment fund. Passionate about music and the arts, Perla has chosen to bring her experience to the cultural industry. She actively manages operational performance improvement projects, in addition to being involved in the design and execution of corporate strategy, notably via the evaluation of the growth opportunities that she successfully leads.

Lucas Jacques, until now the Musical Director of Piknic Électronik and Igloofest, becomes Vice President of Music, Programming & Concerts. His nomination confirms Multicolore’s desire to participate in the music industry by producing and broadcasting concerts, launching a new record label, and offering artist management services with Courage!. Lucas reasserts his key role in the integration of Courage! into Multicolore and will continue to program the organization’s flagship events with his team, in addition to developing a series of concerts for indoor venues. Electronic music fans will definitely be well served.

“The integration of Matane Productions into Multicolore and the wealth of talents joining us reflect our commitment to solidify our position in the creation and production of major events in the event and experiential industry. As the recovery becomes clearer, we are gearing up for the future and joining our strengths in order for the whole to be greater than the sum of its parts. At our level, we hope to contribute to establishing Montreal as an innovative, internationally recognized creative hub. Louis-David Loyer, Nicolas Cournoyer, Cofounder and Vice President of Public Affairs & Social Responsibility, and I have the ambition to breathe new life in major events, here and abroad. We feel privileged to be able to count on such devoted, competent and passionate talents in our team, which is why we’re confident we will succeed,” says Pascal Lefebvre, Cofounder and CEO of Multicolore.