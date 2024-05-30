Festival and outdoor event organisers are urged to continue vigilance in recovery of equipment with basket recoveries up 24%, supported by the Association of Independent Festivals

A national poster campaign from Bakers Basco, with support from the Association of Independent Festivals (AIF) has driven a 24% boost in recoveries of reusable plastic bread baskets and dolly equipment from festivals and events across the UK.

The campaign, aimed at festival organisers and event caterers, launched in 2022 to raise awareness of the environmental impact of misplaced bakery equipment that often gets left behind on sites at the end of festivals and events, and as a result finds its way to landfill or is used for purposes for which it was not designed.

Since the campaign launch, Bakers Basco’s national recovery team has collected 16,125 (+24%) baskets and dollies from various event locations, including music festivals, Cheltenham and York Racecourses, CGC Events in Leeds, and Hull Fair, after a significant increase (+91%) in site visits by its team to festivals, markets and events throughout 2023/24.

“We’re so pleased to see that the festival and events community have responded so well to our call to be much more vigilant in reporting sightings of our equipment at different locations,” said Paul Empson, general manager, Bakers Basco. “Our team has been actively engaging with those involved in managing, running or catering for events and festivals over the past year or so, and it’s great to see that having an impact. We’re grateful to the AIF for ongoing support and to the community as a whole for doing their part to protect the environment.”

A new poster campaign is being implemented throughout the summer of 2024 (attached), thanking all organisers for their help and encouraging them to continue with the initiative to repatriate grocery delivery equipment back to the rightful owners and to help keep the outdoor event industry clean and responsible.

John Rostron, CEO of the AIF, added, “We are delighted that the past campaign has been so successful, and we are proud to be a part of this necessary initiative. It helps with the outdoor event sustainability efforts, ensuring that this vital equipment is returned to its rightful owners and not just left on outdoor sites to be eventually dumped in landfill. We urge our members to continue to be vigilant and to report any discarded equipment to Bakers Basco.”

Bakers Basco is a membership scheme set up by Allied Bakeries, Fine Lady Bakeries, Frank Roberts & Sons, Hovis and Warburtons to provide and manage an industry-wide bakery equipment solution to transport bread safely and cost-effectively between bakers, retailers, event caterers and organisers. Yet often, intentionally or otherwise, the equipment is diverted out of the bakery logistics supply chain, which has a negative impact on the environment as these baskets are designed to be part of a circular economy.

For anyone in the festival and events industry who comes across these baskets, please contact the Bakers Basco team, who are willing to arrange collections for free. You can report via the recovery helpline: 08000 327323 or email: enquiries@bakersbasco.co.uk

If you have information on anyone purposely stealing and illegally disposing of these items, or details of any other crime, please contact the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via crimestoppers-uk.org. You will remain 100% anonymous. Always.

