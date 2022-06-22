Feast It appoints new CMO, Gillian Wilson, to lead growth charge

Feast It, the UK’s leading event creation platform, has hired ex Marketing Head at Wonga, Gillian Wilson, as its new Chief Marketing Officer with a brief to scale growth, increase brand awareness and develop its international offering. Feast It is largely known for connecting the best event suppliers in the UK to its most exciting events – from celebrity chef dinner parties in your home to some of the UK’s largest festivals. Part of Gillian’s brief is to diversify Feast It’s offering while raising awareness of its most recently launched verticals including photography, floristry and venues, as well as its new channel for suppliers, Feast It LIVE, that allows suppliers to pitch directly for the biggest events across the UK including London Pride, Gottwood and RHS Hampton Court Palace Garden Festival .

Gillian brings over 20 years’ marketing experience to Feast It. She has held senior marketing positions and driven rapid growth at a number of tech start up and scale ups including PartyPoker, Wonga, OpenRent and most recently, Gather Investing.

Feast It CEO, Digby Vollrath said, “Our mission at Feast It is to build the technology to power better events globally and we’re delighted to have Gillian join to help us achieve that. Her impressive track record of creating world-class brand experiences will be instrumental in Feast It’s next phase of growth.”

Gillian said, “It’s a very exciting time to join Feast It. The business is experiencing explosive growth and, despite the challenges faced in other industries, events are well placed to continue their post pandemic renaissance. Feast It run a well-managed, lean operation that is positioned to make the most of opportunities arising here and abroad. I could not be more delighted to be here.”