Farnborough International appoints Darren Johnson to the board

Darren Johnson, an international media, events and B2B specialist, has been appointed non-executive director of Farnborough International to support the brand’s next steps within its sustainable growth strategy.

Comprising an award-winning exhibition and conference centre, as a world-renowned event organiser, with a growing portfolio including Farnborough International Airshow, ITT Hub, Space-Comm Expo, Sustainable Skies World and Global Urban & Advanced Air Summit, as well as Farnborough International Studios, Farnborough International is a catalyst for innovation and a growing events conglomerate.

With over 20 years of experience in business strategy, scaleup and value creation, Johnson has held leadership roles within industry-leading organisations, including Reed Exhibitions and Kodak Alaris. He is currently the Global Practice Lead, Events at Collingwood Advisory. A champion of the event and media industries, Johnson is an engaged member of the UK Events Industry Board, Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport and a past Chair of the UK Association of Event Organisers. In his role on the board, Johnson will be supporting the board in cementing the organisation as a global event leader.

On his appointment, Darren Johnson said: “Farnborough International is at a pivotal position in its journey to becoming a globally recognised organisation. With extensive expansion plans in place, I look forward to working with Gareth and the team to strengthen Farnborough’s value proposition and commercial models to achieve its ambitious objectives.”

Gareth Rogers, CEO of Farnborough International, added: “Darren’s appointment signifies the next era of our growth strategy for Farnborough International, which will see our dynamic business bolster its position in the market and expand into new sectors across the exhibition and event industries. Darren’s vast experience in transformation and value development will support us in driving the business forward. We are thrilled Darren has joined the board at this incredibly exciting time for the organisation.”

With more than 70 years of event organisation experience, Farnborough International is the go-to destination and organisation for the pioneers of today and tomorrow. For more information on Farnborough International, please visit the website: https://www.farnboroughinternational.org/