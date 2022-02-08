Farnborough International accelerates event collection growth with the appointment of portfolio development director

Farnborough International has appointed Matthew Wallhead as portfolio development director to support the expansion of its sector-diverse event portfolio.

Already comprising commercial road transport exhibition ITT Hub and leading aerospace events Farnborough International Airshow, FIA Connect, Sustainable Skies World Summit and Global Urban & Advanced Air Summit (GUAAS), Farnborough International is spearheading an innovation-focused strategy to expand its collection of owned events.

In the newly developed role, Wallhead will be responsible for the creation, development and execution of new events outside of the aerospace sphere, including conferences and exhibitions, within the UK and internationally. The new division will enable Farnborough International to enhance its position as a year-round, pioneering events business and incubator of new brand launches.

Offering extensive commercial event development and scaling experience, Wallhead joins from successful tenures at UAE’s leading event venue Dubai World Trade Centre and global event company Terrapinn. A champion of live events and the value they provide to the industries and communities they serve, Wallhead has an appetite for launching live event experiences that pioneer and impact future economies across a multitude of sectors where emerging technologies and innovations are redefining business models and revolutionising strategies.

Speaking on the organisation’s latest appointment, Carlo Zoccali, venue director at Farnborough International, said: “Whether it be through hosting leading exhibitions and conferences at our state-of-the-art venue, organising the most important airshow in the world, offering expert event consultancy to renowned brands and governments, or growing our own sector-wide portfolio of innovation-motivated event brands – we are in the business of producing and delivering world-class experiences.

“Matthew’s appointment and the establishment of our portfolio division is the next step in our mission to strengthen Farnborough International’s position as a globally recognised event brand. We’re thrilled to welcome Matthew to our growing team and look forward to the next leg of our pioneering journey.”

An expanding force in the international event sector, Farnborough International is looking to strengthen its world-class team, with new roles available now across the organisation.

For more information on Farnborough International and career opportunities visit https://www.farnboroughinternational.org/