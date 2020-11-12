Fans could be required to prove COVID-19 vaccination for live events

Preparation is already under way to see whether verified vaccination could speed up the return of traditional live events

An earlier version of this article stated that Ticketmaster would require vaccine confirmations to permit fan entry to events. A representative from Ticketmaster has clarified that “should Ticketmaster ultimately roll out this technology, it would be an option that the event organiser would choose to implement – not something that would be imposed by Ticketmaster on organisers.”

Concert-goers could be asked to verify their coronavirus vaccination status before allowing admission to future live events, according to comments from Ticketmaster president Mark Yovich.

This week saw reports published regarding the first potentially effective COVID-19 vaccine – which is said to be able to prevent more than 90 per cent of people from catching the virus, according to preliminary analysis.

Speaking to Billboard, Yovich said that, although their were still logistical factors to consider, preparation has already begun to look at how verified vaccination could speed up the return of more familiar live event settings across the world.

Advertisement

“We’re already seeing many third-party health care providers prepare to handle the vetting – whether that is getting a vaccine, taking a test, or other methods of review and approval – which could then be linked via a digital ticket so everyone entering the event is verified,” he explained.

Yovich continued: “Ticketmaster’s goal is to provide enough flexibility and options that venues and fans have multiple paths to return to events, and is working to create integrations to our API and leading digital ticketing technology as we will look to tap into the top solutions based on what’s green-lit by officials and desired by clients.”

After purchasing a concert ticket, fans would need to verify that they had already been vaccinated or tested negative for coronavirus approximately 24 to 72 hours prior to the concert, providing them with approximately one year of protection.

Any fans who tested positive or didn’t take a test to verify their status would not be granted access to the event. Ticketmaster confirmed they would not store or have access to fans’ medical records, and would only receive verification of whether a fan is cleared to attend an event on a given date.

Marianne Herman, co-founder and principal reBUILD20, said the initiative was “one key way to reimagine how we’re going to get fans back to live events”, adding: “The experience of attending live events will look completely different, but innovation married with consistent implementation will provide a framework to get the live sports and event industry back to work.”

The news comes after last week’s launch of Ticketmaster’s SmartEvent (November 4), a new wave of technology hoping to provide coronavirus-secure live music events.

The technology, laid out in a new statement, includes a Social Distance Seating Tool, which uses algorithms to work out safe venue capacities.

Originally published by nme.com on 11th November 2020. SOURCE