Family-run event management agency proudly celebrates 20th anniversary

Mabrouka Events is delighted to be celebrating 20 years in business in 2021. The boutique agency prides itself on its personal and friendly service, which has delighted clients for the past two decades. Whether arranging a large corporate conference or an intimate family birthday celebration, the agency’s highly experienced team has proudly surpassed clients’ expectations every time.

Since 2001, the Buckinghamshire-based company has hosted successful corporate meetings and high-end events for a wide variety of clients including global pharmaceutical, healthcare and fitness brands, as well as for many private clients including a famous Hollywood actor.

Managing Director Sharon O’Sullivan established Mabrouka Events in 2001 following a successful career in hotel sales and marketing. Sharon’s daughter Joanna Cartwright joined in 2005 and brought with her a wealth of knowledge from her advertising and event management background. Sharon’s other daughter Layla Warfield then joined in 2008 after working as an Executive Assistant within the pharmaceutical industry.

Even in a normal time — marking 20 years in business would be reason enough to celebrate. However, this milestone is particularly special for Mabrouka, as 2020 saw the agency swiftly diversify their business strategy after the COVID-19 pandemic had a devastating (and immediate) impact on their business and the entire hospitality industry.

After it became apparent that face-to-face events would not be feasible for the foreseeable future and with many cancellations, the company put its creative talents to good use and devised an innovative virtual event management offering. Within days, the team had arranged online meetings and conferences for many delighted clients. The company also organised team-building events for clients including cheese and wine tastings, cocktail making classes, live entertainment and cooking demonstrations. The agency has also arranged virtual escape rooms, horse racing, bingo, Pilates and even Bear Grylls Survival Academy!

The agency also worked with clients to arrange nationwide deliveries of gifts, hampers and catering services to complement clients’ virtual events and to help boost employee morale during challenging times. The well-received home deliveries included freshly sourced lunches, sumptuous afternoon teas and bespoke hampers.

Mabrouka also supported many local and national charitable initiatives during the pandemic. Charitable support included partnering with the London-based charity –

The Felix Project to help London hotels and venues to deliver food to those most in need.

“We are incredibly proud of the reputation that we have garnered in the events industry and pride ourselves on retaining existing clients and gaining new clients year after year.

We like to think that this is a testament to our family firm’s culture of a long- term commitment to excellence”.

Sharon O’ Sullivan, MD Mabrouka Events.