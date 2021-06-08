2020 was a year filled with the biggest challenges ever faced by event professionals. As Allseated has always been forward-thinking, 2020 brought a challenge that we were ready to innovate around in order to fulfill our mission to bring our users what they need and empower the events industry.

We knew that virtual events would be here, and be here to stay. Even as live events make a return, the ability to offer a virtual extension to a live event would remain an important component of event strategies going forward.

With a gold rush for virtual events and many players coming to the market, our extraordinary team of developers was able to quickly create a unique virtual event platform for the meetings and events industry capable of replicating the live event experience with features and capabilities like no other. We’ve had the luxury of always working hand in hand with event pros who design live events so we incorporated that intelligence as part of the exVo platform to address the needs that other platforms do not offer or include.

Our virtual platform, exVo is unlike any other platform out there and really brings the live event experience to virtual events. We wanted a platform that mimics the live event feeling so that all in attendance feel connected, involved, and able to network and engage as they would at a face-to-face in-person event.

exVo is a virtual platform that allows you to create immersive, fully branded experiences with features that keep audiences completely engaged. By bringing the live event experience to virtual events, exVo offers an innovative and unparalleled experience for networking and engagement in the virtual world.

Using an avatar, attendees are able to move around the virtual event space and experience an event, in the same manner as they would at an in-person event, even though they are virtual. The virtual event space feels real and adds a level of excitement for attendees. The unparalleled interaction between virtual attendees, exhibitors, speakers, and sponsors immerses everyone at the event to feel truly there and connected.

exVo brings everything attendees crave from virtual experiences including:

1 on 1 or Group Networking



Keynote & Breakout Sessions



Exhibitor Booths



Sponsorship Opportunities



Actionable Analytics

exVo was built specifically to answer all the challenges that result in virtual event fatigue including:

Increasing Registration



Attendee Engagement



Dynamic Networking



Intuitive to Plan & Attend



ROI for Exhibitors & Sponsors

Since audience engagement is the key to a successful event, exVo has features that transform attendees from passive listeners to active participants with features that enable natural conversations and connections such as:

Open-world Design



Video Chat



Q&A Opportunities



Interactive demos and sessions

From a branding and customization perspective, opportunities for creativity are endless. exVo allows sponsors to include their logos and branding designs in an endless variety of locations throughout the environment. It’s easy to feature brands and sponsors on:

Booths



Panels



Banners



Live-stream video



Pre-recorded content

And maybe most important, exVo is easy to use. With a game-like interface and design, all attendees, regardless of tech know-how, will be able to navigate through the experience. Anytime there is a question, exVo is supported by exceptional 24/7 live chat support, leaving all involved in an event supported at all times

The immediate positive impact, incredible feedback, and increased bookings for new virtual events indicate that exVo is not only a virtual event solution, but will offer a hybrid solution as well to live events moving forward. exVo has shown that virtual events can provide interactive networking and engagement, while also providing the right environment for education and business, just like in the real world.

exVo empowers attendees to engage with others in a manner that is not available when using well-known video conferencing solutions.

People need to experience exVo to truly understand the unique features and capabilities that the platform offers for virtual events. When we say that exVo brings the live event experience to virtual events, we mean it!

Many events have been run in exVo since its launch and at each event, attendees are in awe of the features and capabilities that mimic live events so well. Attendees love being able to explore an event in exVo as they would an in-person event, feeling free to move around the various spaces, visit booths, listen to speakers, attend interactive sessions, and maybe most importantly, naturally connect with colleagues and friends throughout the event.

Most attendees do not expect a virtual event to feel “real” so they never plan to stay long. Yet, once inside exVo, we find that attendees stay beyond the scheduled event time as they are actively engaged in all the event has to offer. Exceeding expectations for engagement has become a signature result of attending exVo events.

Planner feedback from events in exVo have shown the following:

Met or exceeded attendance expectations with attendees staying beyond the duration of the event



The planning process is easy and fun with endless design possibilities



Events accomplish the main goals and objectives



High rates of booth interactions between booth managers and event attendees



98% of attendees engage in networking conversations and interactive sessions

This incredible response gives event organizers confidence in running events virtually, knowing that an event in exVo will meet or exceed event objectives and goals.

SPONSORED CONTENT