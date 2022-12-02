Extreme E takes top honours at this year’s Broadcast Tech Awards

Sport for purpose motorsport series, Extreme E, along with its host broadcast agency, Aurora, have won Remote Production of the Year at this year’s prestigious Broadcast Tech Awards which took place at a glittering ceremony at the Brewery in London.



The award was given in recognition of Extreme E’s broadcast of its Arctic X Prix in Greenland in 2021 and took the coveted top spot against fierce competition including UEFA Women’s Euros 2022 and Love Island Summer 2021.



The Broadcast Tech Awards focus on the teamwork behind productions, highlighting the outstanding creative and technical aspects of projects. They provide the opportunity to celebrate and recognise all the hard work behind the scenes of content production.



Extreme E and Aurora were selected for honours in the Best Use of Remote Production for ITV, Sky Sports and BT Sport for its broadcast of its epic Arctic X Prix just next to the Russell Glacier near to Kangerlussuaq.



Fully integrated content agency Aurora is central in bringing Extreme E’s world-first motorsport to life. This unique championship’s remote race locations – such as the glacier in Greenland – also include the deserts of Saudi Arabia and Chile as well as the beaches of Senegal – all of which provide stunning backdrops for hybrid storytelling.

Aurora captures the racing through a cutting-edge mix of track, on-board and live drone cameras as well as an innovative suite of data-driven and AR and VR graphics, showcasing the heart-stopping action alongside extraordinary locations.

As a sport that is built out of social purpose, but with racing at its core, Extreme E utilises its platform to promote electrification, sustainability and gender equality. Racing in remote locations damaged by climate change or human interference, the series aims to maximise awareness around these critical issues, whilst minimising the environmental impact.



Ali Russell, Chief Marketing Officer at Extreme E, said: “To have won this award against such a prestigious group of finalists is an honour for both us and our broadcast agency, Aurora. We are immensely proud. Not only is Extreme E was the first and only motorsport championship to ever take place in Greenland, but equally, nothing beats the recognition by our peers for the immense hard work that goes into broadcasting from such a remote place.

“Working with Aurora is a joy – they are a trusted leader in broadcasting and production, and they do an amazing job of bringing our unique motorsport adventure and our incredible locations to life, inspiring fans in ways never seen before in motorsport.”

Lawrence Duffy, Managing Director, Aurora, said: “We are thrilled to win in an extremely high calibre entry list. The award belongs to Greenland, which is so representative of the series and the need for us as producers to take advantage of remote production to reduce our carbon footprint.

“It is such a challenge to create a live TV product from such remote locations in the series, using the most developed technologies, to deliver a unique product for this pioneering racing championship.”

To learn more about Extreme E, visit –www.Extreme-E.com