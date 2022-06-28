ExpoPlatform partners with Simone Castelli for Italian expansion

ExpoPlatform is now partnering with Simone Castelli to expand its presence in the Italian exhibition industry.

Simone, founder and CEO of Fairsgate, has many years of experience in developing exhibitions in Italy, including Italian Exhibition Group and others.

His partnership comes at a time of high growth for the leading Smart Event and 365 Community platform, which has now more than doubled its workforce over the last 12 months.

Luke Bilton, Chief Growth Officer at ExpoPlatform, said: “I’m delighted to welcome someone with Simone’s experience to our team.

“We already work closely with the organisers such as Fiere Bologna to deliver exceptional events such as Cosmoprof.

“This partnership will help us to unlock the huge potential of the Italian market for digital transformation.”

Simone added: “I am pleased to work with ExpoPlatform because partnering with the leader in the digital marketplace will expand the solutions for the Italian exhibition organisers: their unique set of modules – from the unique Lead Intelligence dashboards, to Hosted Buying – all will give more value to the Italian market.”

Simone and Luke will both be attending the GRS ExpoNetwork Forum conference in Milan in July to introduce the partnership to senior exhibition leaders.

ExpoPlatform is an international event technology company supporting the world’s leading exhibition organisers.

This includes Informa, Reed Exhibitions, Fiera Milano, Clarion, MCI and many more. It applies digital innovations for making better, more valuable in-person events.