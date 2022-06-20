ExpoPlatform appoints Romain Dejoie as head of product

ExpoPlatform has announced the promotion of Romain Dejoie to the newly created position of head of product.

Romain will now lead product discoveries that add real value to the leading Smart Event and Community platform’s roadmap.

This role involves him working with customers and end users to research, analyse and prototype new features.

Tanya Pinchuk, CEO of ExpoPlatform, said: “Romain has been instrumental in helping us better understand our customers and his promotion to Head of Product will allow us to become even more customer-centric, while at the same time more structured in how we approach our features roadmap.

“We know he will bring his trademark warmth and intelligence to improving our products so they are more intuitive and personalised for our users.”

Previously global innovation success manager at RX, Romain moved to ExpoPlatform in 2021 where as Customer Success Manager he played a critical role in delivering projects for clients such as Clarion and Comexposium.

His promotion comes at a period of high growth for ExpoPlatform, which has now more than doubled its workforce over the last 12 months.

Romain added: “I am delighted to be taking this strategic product role at ExpoPlatform, advancing this fast-growing company to its next stage.

“I look forward to applying my skills and energies to shaping our Smart Event roadmap, while delivering great user experience.

“Since the return of in-person events, I have been amazed by how organisers have adopted ExpoPlatform’s new features to deliver even more value than before.

“We will be adding a lot more value for our customers in the coming months.”

ExpoPlatform is trusted by the world’s leading event organisers to deliver Smart Events and 365 Communities.

The international event technology company is based in Cambridge, UK, and is a member of UFI.