ExpoBox: The only dedicated marketplace for buying, selling and auctioning trade show items

There’s a new digital marketplace in the global exhibition & trade show industry, aiming to find a simple solution to the problem of excess waste which has become a topic of particular attention in recent years. By providing a targeted and focused platform designed to put items directly in front of fellow industry buyers and encourage re-use rather than disposal of items which are no longer needed, ExpoBox is hoping to change attitudes related to sourcing the equipment and materials needed to create exhibition stands anywhere in the world.

The platform – available at www.expobox.club – has just launched internationally and caters to anybody in the trade show supply chain, creating an online community of buyers & sellers and allowing them to transact more easily than ever before. Whether it’s new or used items, for a fixed price or as an auction, there’s now a single “go to” website built specifically and especially for the industry – unlike generic marketplace platforms which have typically been used until now.

“There’s no hiding from the fact that our industry creates a lot of waste, and it’s become a very serious problem for all involved. Part of why we wanted to build ExpoBox was to address this issue head on and offer an alternative to simply throwing materials away once the project they were bought for is over. We want to connect the stakeholders within the industry and offer them a user-friendly, hassle free, simple alternative which can make a huge environmental impact as we move back towards physical events in the new normal” explained Matthew Funge, COO & Co-Founder of the company.

Being strategically located in both Amsterdam & London will help ExpoBox, by placing them in the middle of two of Europe’s trade show hotspots and allowing them to connect with event professionals as easily as possible. The platform is available worldwide but will place particular attention on European markets in the early stages, as it attempts to build up a strong user base in one of the world’s most active regions for these types of events.

The core of the company’s mission is promoting a circular economy across the industry to reduce waste, and the overall aim for the platform is to significantly impact the amount of materials which are unnecessarily disposed of in the days and weeks following the end of an event.

During the immediate period after launch all commission on goods sold has been paused in order to support the industry’s bounce back from the disruption experienced in 2020, and to help suppliers recover from a period of very limited income as events everywhere have been cancelled or postponed.

Further information is available on the company’s website and across their various social media channels, and additional questions can either be directed to info@expobox.club or directly via the live chat on the site for the team to respond to personally.