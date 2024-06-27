Exploring Radisson Meetings in the UK: Premier destinations for meetings and events

Radisson Meetings the dedicated meetings and events arm of Radisson Hotels has firmly established itself as a leading choice for meetings and events in the UK, offering a variety of venues that cater to diverse needs. Whether planning a corporate meeting, a large-scale conference, or an intimate gathering, Radisson Meeting’s venues provide exceptional facilities, seamless connectivity, and strategic locations across the UK. Here’s a closer look at some of the key destinations and what makes them ideal for your next event.

London: The Epicentre of Business

London, the UK’s capital and a global business hub, boasts many Radisson Hotels that are perfect for meetings and events. With an array of offerings across the city centre Radisson Meetings properties offer state-of-the-art technology and stylish decor. The hotel’s locations ensure easy access via London’s extensive public transport network, including the London Underground, buses, and major train stations like Euston and King’s Cross St Pancras.



Another excellent option in London are the various airport venues available which combine space and accessibility, with easy connections to global gateways via London Heathrow and London Stansted airports, but also easy and efficient travel into the centre of the city.

Manchester: A Vibrant Northern Powerhouse

Manchester, known for its rich industrial heritage and dynamic cultural scene, is home to Radisson Blu Hotel Manchester Airport. This venue is particularly advantageous for international events, given its direct connection to Manchester Airport via an internal walkway. The hotel features extensive conference facilities, including a large event space which can accommodate up to 400 delegates. Additionally, the city’s efficient tram system and train services provide excellent local connectivity and routes into the city.

Edinburgh: Historic Charm Meets Modern Amenities

In Scotland’s capital, Radisson Blu Hotel, Edinburgh City Centre, offers a blend of historic charm and modern amenities. Located on the Royal Mile, this venue is easily accessible from Edinburgh Waverley train station, which is just a short walk away. The hotel features multiple flexible meeting rooms and a conference space that can host up to 240 guests. Its central location means delegates can explore the city’s rich history during breaks, enhancing their overall experience.

Birmingham: Central Convenience

Birmingham, at the heart of England, offers the Radisson Blu Hotel, Birmingham, as a prime venue for meetings and events. Positioned close to New Street Station, one of the UK’s major railway hubs, the hotel ensures hassle-free access for attendees traveling from across the country. With 10 versatile meeting rooms and a capacity for up to 130 guests, this venue combines convenience with top-notch facilities. Birmingham’s comprehensive public transport network, including buses and trams, further enhances its accessibility.

York: A City Steeped in History

York, known for its rich historical heritage and charming medieval architecture, offers the Radisson Hotel York. Located in the heart of the city, this venue provides easy access to York Railway Station, which offers direct train services to major cities like London, Edinburgh, and Manchester. The hotel features a variety of meeting rooms and event spaces equipped with the latest technology, ensuring a productive and inspiring environment. Delegates can also enjoy exploring the city’s famous landmarks, such as York Minster and the Shambles, during their stay.

Glasgow: Scotland’s Cultural Capital

Glasgow, renowned for its vibrant cultural scene and architectural heritage, hosts the Radisson Blu Hotel, Glasgow. Located in the city centre, this hotel is ideally positioned for both local and international events. It is within walking distance of Glasgow Central Station, a major railway hub offering connections throughout the UK. The hotel features modern meeting facilities, including a large conference space that can accommodate up to 800 delegates. With excellent public transport links, including buses and a subway system, attendees can easily navigate the city and enjoy its numerous cultural attractions.

Radisson Meetings across the UK provide a diverse range of venues suited for all types of meetings and events. Each location is strategically positioned to ensure easy accessibility through robust public transport networks, including airports, train stations, and local transit systems. From the bustling streets of London to the historic charm of Edinburgh, Radisson Meeting’s venues offer unparalleled convenience, modern amenities, and exceptional service, making them the ideal choice for your next event. Whether you’re planning a small meeting or a large conference, Radisson Meetings guarantee a seamless and memorable experience for all attendees.

As part of Radisson Hotels our loyalty program supports planners and bookers of meetings where they can earn valuable points and enjoy more exclusive benefits when choosing Radisson Hotels for their upcoming meetings or events with Radisson Rewards. Join here and start earning points now.

Sponsored Content