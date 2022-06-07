Expert in community and relationship building, Megan Martin becomes director of engagement at JUNO

JUNO, a comprehensive platform for digital engagement activities, expands Community offering and appoints Megan Martin, CMP, DES, MPA as director of engagement to partner with Community and event managers to successfully engage their communities and increase member value.

JUNO’s Community solution offers essential features that allow users to engage in integrated physical and digital worlds seamlessly. With member-to-member networking, mentorship program, discussion forums, digests, group hubs and video meeting opportunities, JUNO’s Community offering is in a class by itself. By appointing Martin to this newly created role and giving clients access to an in-house expert in connection, JUNO is making good on its mission to serve networked communities at a higher level.

“JUNO is a vision and values company dedicated to outstanding customer service so creating this new position was a natural next step in our commitment to going above and beyond for our clients, “said Josh Hotsenpiller, CEO of JUNO. “Megan’s knowledge and expertise in the event industry, her passion for connection and her deep understanding of how the JUNO platform allows clients to strengthen their relationship with their users, makes her the obvious choice to lead this new position”.

Martin, former president of PCMA’s Rocky Mountain Chapter and this year’s Visionary Award Winner for Outstanding Service to a Chapter, has sat in the client’s chair and knows first-hand the importance of building a strong relationship with your audience. As such, she is committed to building active and forward-looking communities with clients using creativity to make it true to the brand, but also taking advantage of JUNO’s many tools for networking, forums, and more. This role gives her the opportunity to serve in a consultative role and help clients increase meaning and value to their brand.

“I am excited to help organizations facilitate thought leadership and meet their full potential digitally, while bringing value to their brand.” Martin says. “We want our clients’ communities to be rich in discussion, debate, education and more. I can’t wait to enrich and grow the communities across JUNO’s client base.”

This combination of best-in-class technology and expertise will help organizations retain existing clients while also expanding their reach and their ability to become the go-to destination for their users. Megan and the rest of the JUNO team will be available at PCMA’s EduCon June 6-8, 2022.