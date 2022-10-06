Expert Impact Speakers reveals impact

The speakers agency ‘for good’, which offers event speakers including climate scientists, diversity experts and comedians, has supported 110 charities and social enterprises in the last year.

Expert Impact Speakers, which uses all profits to support charities and social enterprises, has unveiled its latest impact report, which covers the twelve months until May 2022.

The speakers agency, which has seen bookings for comedian Lenny Henry, Countdown arithmetician Anne-Marie Imafidon and chef Marcus Wareing recently, supported 110 social purpose organisations through its charity arm in the last year.

Expert Impact Mentoring accelerates the impact of social entrepreneurs by connecting them with world-leading business experts for advice and mentoring.

The mentors include the founders of Pret-a-Manger, Carphone Warehouse and Mumsnet, and famous faces such as Patrick Grant from the BBC’s ‘Great British Sewing Bee’ and John Frieda.

In the six months after their mentoring session, 85% of mentees reported an increase in turnover. The average increase in turnover was 29%.

“We launched Expert Impact Speakers because we felt we could offer a fresh alternative to the existing speakers agencies out there,” said Expert Impact CEO Karen Lynch.

“We keep hearing from events people that they want to have thriving businesses, but also do the right thing for people and the planet. We’re an easy way for them to make a positive social impact through their supply chain,” said Lynch.

Just like Patagonia, the clothing company that recently announced it would use all profits to fight climate change, Expert Impact Speakers is itself a social enterprise, one of a growing number of businesses that trade for a social or environmental purpose.

The membership and lobbying organisation Social Enterprise UK reports that there are 100,000 social enterprises in the UK, contributing £60 billion to the economy and employing 2 million people.