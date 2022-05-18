Expert Impact launches speakers agency for social and environmental change

Mentoring charity aims to take a slice of the growing speaker market and launches with varied mix of social entrepreneurs, entertainers and thought leaders.

Expert Impact, a charity which has matched more than 400 social entrepreneurs with notable and successful business people as mentors, is launching the world’s first social enterprise speakers agency.

Speakers include children’s nurseries founder June O’Sullivan, mine clearance activist Chris Moon, television presenter Michelle Ackerley, and comedian Mark Watson.

“We know there is a fertile market for engaging and inspiring speakers. Every booking with us will help create positive social and environmental impact so this is an easy win for companies looking to show their staff and stakeholders that they value purpose in their operations,” said Expert Impact CEO Karen Lynch.

“It’s critical they do this to attract and keep the next generation of talent as we know younger people want to see that companies are looking to do more than just make money.

“We also think there is a growing appetite from corporates and their staff to hear how businesses with social and environmental aims operate, and we’ll be offering plenty of social entrepreneurs who can share that knowledge with them,” said Lynch.

Expert Impact Speakers will offer speakers for all kinds of events, including conferences, award ceremonies and team building days.

Expert Impact Speakers is different from other speaker agencies in that, as well as being a social enterprise ourselves, it specialises in speakers who are diverse, ethically minded and passionate about changing society for the better.

Customers will be able to book television presenters, comedians, social entrepreneurs, thought leaders and activists through Expert Impact Speakers. What unites the speakers is that they want their speaking fees to help contribute to a better world.

All profits from Expert Impact Speakers will be used to support leaders of social enterprises and charities through Expert Impact Mentoring. Expert Impact’s latest impact report found that turnover increased and jobs were created in the six months following mentoring sessions, and 97% of participants say they would recommend it.