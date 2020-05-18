Expert advice for a safe return to work

A.C.T. National, which provides health and safety strategies to the likes of Ride London, Jeddah World Fest, the Virgin Money London Marathon and Royal Windsor Horse Show, is offering free advice to event companies as they make provision for returning workers.

For the last nearly 25 years A.C.T National has developed and delivered composite solutions for events of all sizes across the country.

Committed to helping protect ‘the company, your employees, no matter what the situation’, A.C.T. guidance can make a real difference to event businesses big and small as they seek to protect teams from COVID-19 post-lockdown.

“There are no catches, there are no fees or obligations. It is just a genuine and honest offer to try and help, and to keep us all sane!” Chris Woodford, director at A.C.T. National, said.

To get in touch with Chris Woodford email Chris@TheActGroup.net or call 07535 636 496