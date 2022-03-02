Experiential agency WRG launches Year ONE internship scheme to invest in the next generation of talent

Global experience company WRG, the events and experiential division of The Creative Engagement Group, is launching a ground-breaking 12-month internship scheme to help passionate people from all backgrounds break into the exciting world of experiences.

Year ONE is a paid internship offering high-level training and work placements in different areas of WRG’s business, giving a fully rounded view of what life in an experiential agency is about.

WRG is a leader in creating live and virtual experiences such as product launches, public events, conferences, exhibitions, pop-up installations and incentive travel. The agency’s mission is to create experiences that inspire the lasting change that the world needs.

The Year ONE programme starts in July and interns will be placed at either one of WRG’s UK offices in London or Manchester or in the North American office in Philadelphia.

The scheme is open to anyone over the age of 18 whether school or college leaver, university graduate or those simply looking for a change from their current role. No prior experience in events or exhibitions is needed.

Year ONE is designed to support interns navigating through the many different skills and roles that come together to create world-leading experiences. By rotating through WRG’s Environments, Events, Technical Production, Logistics and Delegate Experience teams, interns will be given a well-rounded ‘springboard’ of skills to enable them to turbocharge their careers in the experience industry. Those on the scheme may also get an opportunity to travel, COVID permitting, as 80% of the agency’s work is international.

WRG’s Managing Director Tim Collett said, “During the pandemic, our industry has seen a significant reduction of investment in its new talent. We are part of a brilliant and exciting industry with real long-term career opportunities, our responsibility is to ensure we are encouraging and nurturing the talent who want to make this industry their home. Year ONE is a great opportunity for people from all backgrounds to be able to learn, develop their skills, and establish a solid grounding for a long-term career.”

A diverse and exciting industry needs people with tremendous energy and enthusiasm. Year ONE candidates will have qualities such as attention to detail, good communication, organisational skills, a great work ethic, curiosity, and a willingness to learn. And of course, experiential involves a whole lot of teamwork and problem-solving.

The application process launches today and as a first step, candidates should upload a CV and personal statement to the application portal, outlining why they are attracted to the experiential industry. In May, successful candidates will be invited to a “chemistry call” with one of the senior WRG team. The final stage is an assessment day at one of its offices in June, including a face-to-face interview, a group exercise and an aptitude test. Successful candidates start on the scheme in July.

WRG is keen to hear from anyone attracted to the world of events and experiences.

Please click this link for more information on Year ONE and to apply.