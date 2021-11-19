Experiential Agency GPJ Announces New Managing Director of UK Operations

Jonathan McCallum, former head of the agency’s strategy practice, to lead the team.

George P. Johnson (GPJ), the world’s leading event and experience marketing agency, announces today the promotion of Jonathan McCallum to Managing Director of the London office. Part of a global network, GPJ has European oﬃces in the UK, Norway, Germany, France and Belgium.

Solidifying the leadership in London with an internal hire whose experience is rooted in strategy underscores the agency’s commitment to strategy-fueled experience design, and builds on the momentum the company has had in recent years, despite obvious challenges and an evolving market.

McCallum’s proven experience and knowledge of the industry, his deep understanding of the nuances of hybrid event execution and his strategy background position him well to lead GPJ’s expansion. He’ll report directly to GPJ CEO, Chris Meyer.

“I continue to be energized by the opportunities we have in the UK and European markets and having strong collaborative hubs will be the cornerstone of our growth. Bringing Jonny McCallum into the Managing Director role from strategy underpins the importance of being client-centric and evolving our thinking to best serve our clients. As we move into 2022 we continue to see change and we are well-positioned to adapt successfully to it,” said Chris Meyer, GPJ’s CEO.

McCallum added, “I’m so incredibly proud of our agency’s ability to adapt and meet people where they are in today’s landscape. It certainly hasn’t been easy, but we’ve continued to evolve and bring new solutions to market that are pushing the boundaries of hybrid and IRL events that constantly unlock new doors for our clients. I look forward to leading our UK team in this new dynamic industry with so much opportunity.”

