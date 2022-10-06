Experience the Metaverse with Event Technology Awards Finalist, Avvio Reply

Avvio Reply is the UK’s leading employee experience agency with in-house consultancy, creative, digital and experiential capabilities. Our approach is routed in people centred design thinking, from the employee’s perspective. With over 25 years specialising in the B2E event industry we combine award-winning creativity and the latest innovation through our Reply network, offering memorable event experiences with engagement at the heart.

We are delighted to be a finalist in the 2022 Event Technology Awards in two categories – ‘Best use of Technology for Engagement & Interaction’ and ‘The Most Creative Agency in Event Tech’.

In 2022 we helped over 3000 employees at Reply (a global tech company) experience the metaverse across three annual conferences in London, Milan and Munich. The experience was called the ‘Meta Games’ and two games were featured at the events – ‘REPLY RACE’ and ‘DANCE OFF’.

To play the Meta Games the user started by created their avatar through the event app – changing their character, features, clothes, accessories and more.

REPLY RACE was a motion tracked experience. As you moved, the camera tracked your position and moved your avatar. The aim was to navigate your avatar through a ‘Reply Metaverse’ collecting points and power-ups whilst avoiding bombs and obstacles. Every players score was tracked so they could see where they were placed on the leaderboard.

DANCE OFF involved players showing off their dance skills by trying to replicate their avatar dancing to a number of famous and familiar songs. Depending on how well they performed, the better the prize they received.

Both activities were a huge success, bringing out the competitive spirit in people and encouraging networking and talkability.

All our Meta Games have been built so they can be adapted for any brand and we are currently developing new experiences to join the Meta Games suite that will be used at events and placed in office locations. We are also investigating other ways of incorporating the avatars into the employee journey such as onboarding and learning.

The future of our activities will enable people to play and interact both in the metaverse and at a live event at the same time. This opens the question, ‘will the metaverse replace all live events’, we believe it won’t, but can add new opportunities.

