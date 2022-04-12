Experience Oxfordshire successful in securing a second round of funding from VisitEngland to support the recovery of the Oxfordshire visitor economy

Experience Oxfordshire, the Destination Management Organisation (DMO) for Oxfordshire, is encouraging UK visitors to “Escape the Everyday” in the county this spring with a campaign funded by VisitEngland, the National Tourist Board.

Following on the success of last year’s Escape the Everyday in Oxfordshire campaign, the organisation is one of 11 destinations chosen to deliver a localised version of VisitEngland’s national campaign. “Escape the Everyday: Experience Oxford” will aim to attract a younger audience to come and enjoy days out and short breaks in the city and beyond.

Expressing her delight at hearing of funding award, Experience Oxfordshire’s CEO, Hayley Beer-Gamage said:

“This was an extremely competitive process and we worked hard to submit a strong application for the fund. This campaign will help raise our destination profile and will support our visitor economy as businesses build back from the effects of the pandemic. The campaign will be designed to encourage visitors to overnight in Oxford and experience more of what the county has to offer. We look forward to working with businesses to create exciting stories and to bring top quality experiences to new audiences through engaging social media activity and our experienceoxfordshire.org website.”

VisitEngland Director Andrew Stokes said:

“VisitEngland is very pleased to be delivering this fund to support destinations locally as they align their activities to our national ‘Escape the Everyday’ campaign, encouraging more people to discover the fantastic array of tourism products on their doorstep and further afield.

“With the slower return of international tourists, now is the time to visit our wonderful cities and remind ourselves why they are such a draw. The funding will also support local businesses who have been working so hard to welcome visitors back and provide a stand-out experience.”