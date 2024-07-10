With the explosive growth in sports sponsorships and activations, the marketing veteran’s hire will ensure the agency is meeting demand

George P. Johnson (GPJ), the world’s leading strategic experience marketing agency and a member of Project, an employee-owned alliance of creative agencies, announces the hiring of an Executive Director of Sports Activations to lead its sports practice and address the growing desire of brands wanting to dive into the dynamic world of experiential sports marketing.

With over two decades of experience, Jenn Houston is an expert in brand building, business development, and integrated communication strategy. She has collaborated with top global brands in the US, Canada, and Europe. Houston founded and successfully sold her own agency, showcasing her strategic vision. Fueled by a passion for redefining sports marketing, she relentlessly pursues creative excellence and innovation. Her dedication to collaborating with fellow enthusiasts propels her mission to devise groundbreaking marketing strategies that revolutionize the sports industry.

Throughout its 110-year history, GPJ has supported dynamic events for the world’s most influential companies, excelling in bringing brands’ stories to life and engaging audiences. Their expertise spans a wide range of events, including harnessing sports marketing partnerships to unlock powerful, memorable experiences. Along with being behind some of the most dynamic events in the world, GPJ is also known for its long-term client partnerships. Clients include Stellantis/Jeep – 87 years (1937), Honda – 47 years (1977), IBM – 26 years (1998), Salesforce.com – 16 years (2008) and many more. GPJ recently wrapped up Cisco Live US ‘24 in Las Vegas and the 2024 Pokémon Championship Series in New Orleans and are now gearing up for the Pokémon World Championships in Honolulu and Alibaba at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

Houston will oversee the evolution of GPJ’s sports-related work with existing clients including Acura, IBM, DP World, Cisco and more. She will also be the key driver of the agency’s expansion into what is a growing segment based on existing client interest and the increasing velocity of new business inquiries. Finally, Jenn will be an integral part of the Project Sports, Gaming and Entertainment Collective, a collaboration among Project’s 15 creative agencies who together partner on some of the most iconic brands including DICK’s Sporting Goods, NFL, NBA, Google, AT&T and many more. Project agency capabilities include advertising, branding, e-commerce, event execution, public relations, social media, paid media, influencers and much more.

“Stepping into the role of Head of Sports Activation at George P. Johnson is a commitment to pushing the boundaries of experiential marketing,” said Houston. “It’s about harnessing the passion and energy of sports to create unforgettable, impactful experiences that resonate deeply with audiences. Here, I have the opportunity to lead a team that turns visionary ideas into reality, driving both brand success and fan engagement to new heights.”

With Houston’s hiring, GPJ is set up to tap into the sports space to seamlessly bring brands together to heighten the fan experience. Her hiring follows the recent announcement of the addition of Edd Hood to run GPJ’s sports initiatives in EMEAI from the agency’s London office, and Project’s significant investment in Talisman Sports Marketing, a recognized leader in strategic sports marketing initiatives. Houston will also be joining the Project Sports, Gaming and Entertainment Collective, a cross-agency specialty group which conceives of and creates iconic, culturally driven integrated marketing campaigns and programs for blue-chip clients, start-ups and everything in between.

“Sports marketing, when intertwined with experiential engagement, becomes the ultimate experience to immerse oneself in the fervor of fandom,” said Chris Meyer, GPJ Global CEO. “With Jenn’s hiring, we can’t wait to create unforgettable experiences that transcend mere spectatorship.”

Houston has been a marketing powerhouse for nearly 30 years, ideating and executing strategies for a wide range of clients including Visa, Anheuser-Busch, Nike, Coca-Cola and Google to name a few.

“Sports is the greatest live experience you’ll ever have,” said Fiona Bruder, GPJ President, Americas. “It’s truly the pinnacle of human experience where passion meets competition and with Jenn’s leadership, we will take GPJ’s experiential sports practice to the next level.”

Houston joins GPJ’s Los Angeles office immediately.