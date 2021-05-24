Exhibitions key to economic recovery to be key focus for Global Exhibitions Day 2 June

How exhibitions drive economic recovery by enabling growth and recovery is the key theme for this year’s Global Exhibitions Day 2 June 2021 #GED21, which will be marked by the Exhibition and Event Association of Australasia (EEAA) with a hybrid seminar featuring high-profiled speakers and networking drinks.

Global Exhibitions Day is an annual world-wide campaign that was established by UFI, the Global Association for the Exhibition Industry and is supported by more than 40 partner associations and industry bodies from 90 countries and regions.

Claudia Sagripanti, EEAA Chief Executive said that Australia has developed world’s best practice in hosting COVIDSafe events and will share the learnings from consumer and trade shows.

“Exhibitions and business events are key to rebuilding economies, and we will be aiming to highlight the sector’s capability to propel the economy forward particularly at this time.

“We will be showcasing the power of exhibitions and why a focus the work of the sector should be a top priority for business and governments in the current climate.

“Just before COVID, the business events sector contributes more than $35b to GDP, ran over 430,000 events annually and employed more than 229,000 people.

“The sector is a major contributor to Australia both financially and for its ability to expand marketplaces by bringing buyers and sellers together and offering a platform for launching innovation and new product,” said Ms Sagripanti.

After the massive success of #GED2020 in which an online webinar attracted over 800 people from Australian and internationally, this year’s event will be hybrid, with a welcomed return to in-person element for those who can attend the International Convention Centre Sydney.

The seminar will feature leading thinkers in our sector and offer a local and international perspective and experiences. Delegates will hear from:

Harvey Lister, Chairman and Chief Executive, ASM Global (Asia Pacific)

Paul Bloxham, Chief Economist, Australia, New Zealand and Global Commodities, HSBC

Chris Skeith, Chief Executive Officer, Association of Event Organisers UK

Chris Kilbee, Executive Director, ASEAN at Informa Markets based in Singapore

Simon Burgess, General Manager, Adelaide Convention Centre

Jimmy Busteed, General Manager – Sales Australian Turf Club

Kym De Britt, CEO, Australian Dental Industry Association

Jane Ford, CEO, Exhibitions & Events Australia and New Zealand

Geoff Donaghy, Chief Executive Officer, International Convention Centre Sydney

Registration details:

Events details:

Date: Wednesday, 2 June 2020

Start 2:30pm Sydney Time (UTC+10)

3.00pm Welcome: Claudia Sagripanti, Chief Executive, Exhibition & Event Association of Australasia

3.05pm Venue Welcome: Geoff Donaghy, Chief Executive Officer, International Convention Centre Sydney

3.10pm KEYNOTE: Economic Outlook and the Business of Business Events

Paul Bloxham, Chief Economist, Australia, New Zealand and Global Commodities, HSBC

3.30pm PANEL DISCUSSION: Learnings from COVIDSafe Shows



Panellists:

Simon Burgess, Adelaide Convention Centre

Harvey Lister, Chairman and Chief Executive, ASM Global (Asia Pacific)

Jimmy Busteed, Australian Turf Club

Kym De Britt, Australian Dental Industry Association

Jane Ford, Exhibitions & Events Australia and New Zealand

4.00pm Panel Q&A

4.20pm INTERNATIONAL PRESENTATIONS:

Outlook for UK & Europe Chris Skeith, Chief Executive Officer, Association of Event Organisers

Outlook in Asia: Learnings to date; Challenges & Opportunities Chris Kilbee, Executive Director, ASEAN at Informa Markets

5.00pm Close of Seminar

5.30pm Networking drinks and canapes

7.30pm Finish