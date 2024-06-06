Exhibition space at The Glamping Show already 70% sold

Exhibitor bookings for The Glamping Show 2024 – the UK’s premier business-to-business event for the glamping industry – are proving extremely buoyant this year as the event prepares for its 10th anniversary from 19th-21st September at Stoneleigh Park in Warwickshire. Over 70% of the available exhibition space is already sold, with a large volume of enquiries chasing the remaining space.

Now in its 10th year, The Glamping Show (TGS) has grown in recent years, reflecting the development and expansion of the glamping market. With considerable interest from existing and new exhibitors alike, TGS 2024 is set to deliver a unique showcase of the latest and very best in products and services available to the glamping sector. Show organiser, Swan Events, advises any manufacturers and retailers of glamping equipment who are keen to attend the show to act soon to secure their space.

According to Peter Rusbridge, Director of Swan Events: “The majority of bookings this year have come from previous exhibitors, demonstrating The Glamping Show’s unique ability to deliver ROI for manufacturers and retailers of glamping equipment. However, we also have over 10 new exhibitors already booked in for the 2024 event, and we are receiving enquiries from many more on a daily basis.”

Among the new exhibitors this year are: ÖÖD, manufacturers of innovative mirror houses and saunas; super comfortable mattresses from Mattressman; Black Sheep Shepherd Huts; booking system Outdore; JG Marquees; and Principal Business Finance.

The 2024 event will also feature a packed seminar programme where visitors can learn from leading industry experts on how to set up and run profitable glamping operations, introduce green initiatives, and discover tips and tricks to attract guests and secure valuable repeat bookings.

The customer demographics of this free-to-attend event are extremely diverse. Once again, organisers expect to welcome owners and operators of glamping sites, caravan & camping sites, holiday parks, leisure/theme parks, festival organisers, hotel chains, golf courses, farmers, national parks and woodland managers, as well as B&B/pub owners and smaller individual operators, among others. Continuing change for farm and land management and an increase in interest from corporate investors hints at the growth of larger scale projects and investment.