Venue and industry association partners announced for inaugural IBTM Asia Pacific

- The must attend two-day event for the Asia Pacific MICE industry takes place - - 19 – 20 March 2025 at AsiaWorld-Expo in Hong Kong -

IBTM World organiser, RX, has announced the international and regional chapter associations: ICCA Asia Pacific, MPI and IAPCO as its supporting partners for the inaugural IBTM Asia Pacific, which will take place from 19 – 20 March 2025. One of the major convention and exhibition facilities in Hong Kong, the AsiaWorld-Expo, has been confirmed as the venue for the spring tradeshow.

IBTM Asia Pacific is where exhibitors, buyers and visitors will make connections that matter. The showprovides a gateway to the Asia Pacific MICE market bringing together a high calibre group of international, APAC regional and local meeting planners and exhibitors for two days of pre-scheduled one-to-one business meetings, education and networking.

Waikin Wong, ICCA Regional Director Asia Pacific commented: “I am thrilled about our partnership with IBTM Asia Pacific. This collaboration underscores our commitment to sustainability, legacy and DE&I (diversity, equity and Inclusion), making the Asia Pacific region a compelling choice for international association events and business innovation. We look forward to working together to create impactful and meaningful experiences for our industry.”

The Asia Pacific MICE market is one of the most dynamic in the world and is forecast to become a major player in 2024 and beyond. The region’s MICE industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of [1] 8.6% to reach $441.1 billion by 2025. The growth of the industry is underpinned by investment in infrastructure and new airline routes, making the region more accessible. Given this growth, IBTM Asia Pacific is poised to provide a leading platform that will service the interests of the events community.

Martin Boyle, CEO at IAPCO said: “The Asia Pacific region is pivotal for the events industry due to its rapidly growing economies, diverse cultural landscapes and world-class venues. It serves as a strategic gateway connecting East and West, offering unparalleled opportunities for business and networking. The region’s commitment to innovation and excellence makes it an essential destination for hosting international events that leave a lasting impact.”

IBTM Asia Pacific presents a unique opportunity for global destinations and suppliers to showcase their products and solutions to over 250 pre-qualified buyers and 1,500 visitors from over 20 countries within Asia Pacific.

“IBTM is recognised as a world-leading showcase for the meetings and events industry. We are excited to bring IBTM to the Asia Pacific region and facilitate the important business connections for local and international event professionals with key suppliers, destinations and venues,” said Claudia Hall, Event Director, IBTM World and IBTM Asia Pacific.

“We are delighted to have the support of our confirmed association partners. Working with them is paramount to our strategy to curate an experiential event programme which will provide their membership and attendees with inspiration, insights and exclusive networking opportunities,” stated Hall.

The IBTM Asia Pacific event will be supported by IBTM’s innovative matchmaking technology and pioneering Hosted Buyer Programme, which creates personalised appointment diaries to ensure that buyers and exhibitors make only the relevant connections that matter to facilitate meaningful business relationships.

Hall added: “We look forward to welcoming attendees and exhibitors to IBTM Asia Pacific.”

For more information, or to register interest, visit IBTM Asia Pacific .

Follow the discussion and regular updates on social platforms using #IBTMAPAC.

[1] According to a new report published by Allied Market Research