Exhibition Marketer’s Masterclass announces full programme

52eight3, marketing & PR agency for the events industry, is delighted to announce the full speaker and session programme ahead of its one-day Exhibition Marketer’s Masterclass which takes place this Thursday, 15 October.

The masterclass which was originally conceived as a live event, will be taking place online. As a result, it is open to more event marketers than first planned and there is still time for marketers to register for a place.

Designed to provide a greater depth of commercial awareness for marketers, the masterclass will provide essential practical sessions to enable exhibition marketers to deliver better audiences to their competitive events calendar.

The content programme offers practical succinct insights from expert speakers with a wealth of knowledge and experience. The speakers include Matt Coyne of Waves Connects, Sophie Holt of Explori, and Lou Kiwanuka of the Shaper Group, talking on a range of relevant issues from changing the sales conversation and diversity to audience psychology and communicating during lockdown. There will also be a closing panel discussion on the future of event marketing featuring Kate Disley of TEMBO and Rob Nathan of Media 10.

Advertisement

Katie Morhen, founder and director of 52eight3 commented,

“We are thrilled to be delivering this exciting masterclass this week. We are committed to supporting the events industry and supporting marketers’ working within it. We want to see audiences returning to live events as soon as it is safely possible, and we are keen to show our support for the industry by hosting our own event at this challenging time.

“The masterclass was devised before Covid-19 radically shifted the landscape. A huge proportion of events marketers have been furloughed this year, budgets have been slashed and the challenges of doing more with less are sadly set to continue. However, we believe this time can be used as an opportunity to press reset in our traditional approach and inject fresh ideas, inspiration and methods into the industry.

“We want event marketing professionals to return to their roles with a bang!”

With ever more digital and data roles in many organiser businesses, and so many new marketing channels to choose from, today’s event marketers need to respond rapidly in order to deliver great audiences for their events. Whether looking to bring back audiences to postponed events, launching new events or communicating with attendees, tangible knowledge is required to propel exhibition marketers into a successful future that provides audiences, boosts brands and delivers where it counts.

Sponsors of the digital Exhibition Marketers’ Masterclass include Tag Digital, First Sight Media and the Business Design Centre.

To register to attend the event or to find out more, click here.