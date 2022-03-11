Saturday, March 12, 2022
ExhibitDay: Ditch the event planning emails + spreadsheets + pen-and-paper hodgepodge

By Adam Parry
Launched in 2019, ExhibitDay is a fast-growing, free, trade show planning and project management tool for exhibitors and conference sponsors. Thousands of Event managers and trade show teams use ExhibitDay every day to plan in-person and virtual events.

What separates ExhibitDay from other event planning tools is: Simplicity; take a test-drive by creating a free account and the first thing you’ll notice is the meticulous attention paid to making the tool as easy-to-use as possible. Within literally less than 30 seconds, you can create an ExhibitDay account and start planning your first event.

ExhibitDay offers a comprehensive suite of online event planning and project management tools that include event tracking, shipments, sponsorships, travel and lodging reservations; plus, to-do lists / task management, and much more. Paid subscription tiers (starting at just $40.00 / month) offer more advanced planning tools such as budgeting, ROI calculations, workspace customizations, data exports, and granular access control for your users.

ExhibitDay is currently working on enhancing the product’s Enterprise-grade offerings by integrating with third-party SaaS solutions (like SalesForce) and developing more advanced event planning tools for its fast-growing userbase.

Adam Parry
Author: Adam Parry

Adam is the co-founder and editor of www.eventindustrynews.com Adam, a technology evangelist also organises Event Tech Live, Europe’s only show dedicated to event technology and the Event Technology Awards. Both events take place in November, London.

