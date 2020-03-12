Exhibit 3Sixty secures ESSA Accredited status

Exhibit 3Sixty, the Coventry-based, full-service exhibition contractor, has become one of the first ESSA member companies to become ESSA Accredited.

Alan Craner, director at Exhibit 3Sixty, commented, “We focus on delivering high-quality contractor services to organisers and exhibitors and a fundamental part of that offering is for everything to be done safely, ESSA Accredited allows us to demonstrate that we do so to an industry-recognised standard.

“Becoming ESSA Accredited was a relatively straightforward process and it was simply a case of identifying where we needed to add or amend our existing processes to dovetail into ESSA Accredited.”

ESSA Accredited is a company-level, professional qualification, that is independently audited and provides demonstrable proof that the member company is operating at the required level to meet industry agreed health and safety standards, and for those companies involved in construction, stage 1 CDM 2015. It is being made available free to all member companies.

Advertisement

Craner continued, “We believe that ESSA Accredited will benefit the entire industry. It is a clear indicator of which contractors and suppliers are operating at a high level of health and safety, specific to this industry, and that has to be a benefit to organisers and venues alike.”

“Working with health and safety specialist Lee Holloway of First Procedural Ltd, we had all of the information in hand from work he has done with us so that it was a simple 2-day process from start to finish. Becoming ESSA Accredited has given us an extra edge when competing for new business,” concluded Craner.

Formed in 2008, Exhibit 3Sixty provides boutique services to organisers and exhibitors in the UK, including exhibition stand design and build, shell scheme, furniture hire and electrical services.