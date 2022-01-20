Exhibit 3Sixty confirms Matthew Williams as director of its new logistics offering

Exhibit 3Sixty has announced Matthew Williams as director of Exhibit3Sixty Logistics, the newly formed exhibition logistics division of the Coventry-based exhibition builder. Exhibit 3Sixty Logistics now offers turnkey and standalone logistics services to exhibitions. Williams formally joined the company in November 2021, and as of January 2022 he reports that Exhibit 3Sixty Logistics has already been appointed to 20 shows this year.

Alan Craner, co-director of Exhibit3Sixty, welcomed Williams to the company, saying, “Matthew’s experience and skills in logistics are unmatched in the industry. Extending the Exhibit 3Sixty brand into logistics needed careful consideration, but having worked with Matthew over many years we’re totally confident it’s safe in his hands. We can now offer a more integrated logistics service to our customers and broaden our market visibility. His reputation as a leading expert in exhibition logistics is well deserved, and we’re delighted to have him on board.”

Williams explained why he took the opportunity to join Exhibit 3Sixty, saying “The pandemic changed everything in our industry, and in common with many event professionals, I took the opportunity to step back and reassess. I decided that, after 27 years in the corporate world, it was time to get creative, and work to the beat of my own drum. Having worked extensively with Alan and Andy in the past, and knowing their ethos and practice well, they were at the top of the list when I took gardening leave at the end of last year to explore my options, and I’m delighted to say we were able to come to an excellent agreement.”