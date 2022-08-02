ExecSpace targets further growth

Leading venue-finding agency ExecSpace has reshaped its senior management team and hired a number of new recruits to facilitate further growth and focus on quality of service.

Founder and CEO Emma Little has appointed Louise Lowe as Managing Director to lead its expanding high-caliber team.

Louise Lowe, previously the agency’s Commercial Director, joined the Edinburgh-based company four years ago and has been promoted alongside Pamela McCaw who steps up from Finance Manager to Head of Finance and Business Operations.

The moves follow three hires of Meetings and Events Executives: Logan Muir, Georgia Kinsella and Ellie McPhail.

Founded in 2008, the Edinburgh-based company’s UK client base includes Addleshaw Goddard, Phoenix Group (along with their Standard Life, ReAssure and Sun Life brands), Mazars, abrdn and RSM.

The restructuring continues the agency’s robust recovery from the repercussions of Covid lockdowns with more than £5million worth of bookings already won this year. Last year it also launched the ExecTech platform, dedicated to supporting meeting and event planners manage their spend and streamline the process across their organisations.

Emma says: “Given everything the business went through over the past two years due to Covid, I am chuffed to bits to see ExecSpace back firmly in growth mode. Louise, Pamela and I worked extremely closely during incredibly difficult times and for me it was a no brainer to reward that loyalty and great work with these two promotions.

“We are a very different business post pandemic, focused on quality and profit over quantity and activity which the high calibre leadership and new hires very much reflects. I am very much looking forward to watching the impact Louise and Pamela have and seeing the business grow from strength to strength.”

New MD Louise Lowe joined ExecSpace four years ago and says: “It’s an absolute career highlight to have been recognised by Emma Little, Founder of ExecSpace and to be asked to step up as Managing Director – it has been a pleasure to work with the ExecSpace team since 2018 and I’m looking forward to strategically guiding the business and our people forward. We’ve formed a strong allegiance and harnessed our strengths, setting a really exciting path for the future, as the go to expert Venue Finders and event specialist. It is a joy to work alongside Pamela, with an extraordinary flare for numbers and truly fabulous customer care!”

Pamela McCaw, who has worked for ExecSpace since 2011, says: “My development both personally and professionally has been incredible during my time at ExecSpace. I am extremely grateful to Emma for her support over the years to help me get to where I am today. Emerging from Covid and the pause it put on the world, I look forward to the next chapter of ExecSpace and working alongside Louise to ensure we deliver the very best service.”